Ex-DA Indicted In Ahmaud Arbery Case After Judge Rules His Past Run-Ins With Cops Can’t Be Used In Murder Trial

Jackie Johnson allegedly showed “favor and affection” toward Greg McMichael and interfered with police officers by “directing that Travis McMichael should not be placed under arrest.”

Georgia NAACP Holds Protest For Shooting Death Of Jogger Ahmaud Arbery

Source: Sean Rayford / Getty

When it comes to the story of the death of Ahmaud Arbery, arguably the most egregious aspect, outside of the ruthless killing itself, is that one prosecutor took even a glimpse at this case and basically said, “Nah, this ain’t worth prosecuting,” and another may have taken things even further and ordered that Greg and Travis McMichael shall not be arrested fresh off of receiving a friendly phone call from the elder McMichael looking for a favor. Fortunately, the now-former district attorney who fits the latter description has just been indicted for her alleged misconduct.

According to the Associated Press, former Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on one felony count of violating her oath of office and one misdemeanor count of hindering a law enforcement officer. The charges came after Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr requested an investigation that revealed Greg McMichael, who had worked as an investigator in Johnson’s office until he retired in 2019, had called Johnson shortly after the shooting occurred on Feb. 23, 2020, more than two months before anyone was arrested for Arbery’s killing.

“Jackie, this is Greg,” he said, according to a recording of the call included in the public case file. “Could you call me as soon as you possibly can? My son and I have been involved in a shooting and I need some advice right away.”

According to the indictment, Johnson returned the call and not only did she show “favor and affection” toward Greg, but she interfered with police officers at the scene by “directing that Travis McMichael should not be placed under arrest.”

It’s worth mentioning that in February of this year, Arbery’s mother filed a federal civil rights lawsuit accusing officials of covering up her son’s killing.

Carr didn’t only call for an investigation into Johnson’s conduct, he also had investigators look into that of Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney George Barnhill, who Johnson had called in to handle police questions about how to handle the Arbery case, to which he erroneously determined, “that he did not see grounds for the arrest of any of the individuals involved in Mr. Arbery’s death.”

Barnhill—who later recused himself from the case after Arbery’s family found out his son once worked for Johnson as an assistant prosecutor—wrote a letter to a Glynn County police captain saying the McMichaels “were following, in ‘hot pursuit,’ a burglary suspect, with solid first-hand probable cause, in their neighborhood, and asking/ telling him to stop.”

“It appears their intent was to stop and hold this criminal suspect until law enforcement arrived. Under Georgia Law this is perfectly legal,” Barnhill continued. (The citizen’s arrest law that he said made it “perfectly legal” has since been repealed because it turns out letting any yokel with a gun play Redneck Batman every time they find some Black guy suspicious isn’t such a good idea. Who knew?)

As of now, Barnhill has not been hit with an indictment, but Carr has said that while an indictment for Johnson “was returned today, our file is not closed, and we will continue to investigate in order to pursue justice.”

Meanwhile, Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley has ruled that defense attorneys can not use Arbery’s past run-ins with law enforcement, which includes two arrests, as evidence in the murder trial for the McMichaels and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., which will likely be delayed due to a COVID surge in Glynn County. Lawyers wanted to use Arbery’s past to form a narrative that Arbery wasn’t just an innocent jogger. (Imagine representing three people charged with murder and still arguing that an arrest, in and of itself, proves a lack of innocence. The audacity of whiteness, I tell ya.)

According to ABC News, Walmsley wrote in his ruling that the use of Arbery’s past could unfairly “lead the jury to believe that although Arbery did not apparently commit any felony that day, he may pose future dangerousness in that he would eventually commit more alleged crimes, and therefore, the Defendants’ actions were somehow justified.”

“The character of the victim is neither relevant nor admissible in a murder trial,” Walmsley continued.

A Disturbing Timeline Of Ahmaud Arbery's Killing And Murder Investigation In Georgia

[caption id="attachment_3938110" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Sean Rayford / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 5:00 a.m. ET, Feb. 23, 2021 Originally published: May 26, 2020 The killing of Ahmaud Arbery was seemingly covered up twice: once by his accused murderers and their apparent accomplices in law enforcement, and once by the subsequent high-profile deaths of other unarmed Black people to the hands of preventable police violence. But taken together, the deaths of Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd -- in that order -- have changed the world amid ongoing protests for criminal justice reform and heightened awareness of white supremacy. One year later, ahead of the pending murder trial, Arbery's mother refuses chooses to recognize the positive instead of allowing herself to be consumed by the obvious negative on the bad on the grim anniversary of her son's death at the young age of 25.  “It still hurts that I lost Ahmaud,” Wanda Cooper-Jones told the Atlanta Journal Constituion in an interview published Monday. “Knowing that Ahmaud was possibly involved in change tells me he didn’t lose his life in vain.” The events leading up to and including Arbery's killing in Georgia on Feb. 23, 2020, have been unfolding in a complicated and tangled timeline amplified by an explosive collision of the South's good old boy network with a very focused and resolute movement for Black lives. Even before video footage of the shooting leaked on social media, the imagery associated with the horrific narrative surrounding the shooting -- father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael racially profiled Arbery as a burglar, got their guns, hopped in their truck, trapped him and shot him in the middle of a road in broad daylight -- harkened back to harrowing tales of racist white mob justice in the Jim Crow South. [caption id="attachment_3945751" align="alignnone" width="800"] Source: Getty Images[/caption] To say that the story has developed slowly would be an understatement. After all, the McMichaels were arrested and charged with murder more than two months after Arbery was killed. It would take another two weeks before William "Roddie" Bryan, the man who filmed the shooting, would meet the same fate and be taken into custody and also be charged with felony murder along with criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. That last charge likely stemmed from his role in using the vehicle he was in to trap Arbery between his and the McMichaels' trucks as seen on the video recorded by Bryan that was shown to the world when it leaked -- inexplicably by Gregory McMichaels -- and posted to social media in May. The shooting has resulted in a series of Georgia's district attorneys playing an unfortunate game of hot potato with the case, which has been marred from the start with a web of conflicts of interest from prosecutors whose associations with each other and the accused murderers have contributed to a massive delay of justice. One of the central themes emerging from the case is Georgia's glaring lack of hate crime laws. The case merits a hate crime charge, lawyers representing Arbery's family have maintained. Civil rights attorneys S. Lee Merritt and Ben Crump have been calling for the Department of Justice to get involved to determine whether federal hate crime charges are warranted against Gregory McMichael, who actually pulled the trigger and killed Arbery. https://twitter.com/CNNTonight/status/1263323939020967936?s=20 Another persistent theme in the case has been the revelation of an incestuous and possibly corrupt relationship between multiple district attorneys' offices across the state of Georgia, resulting in three prosecutors being forced to recuse themselves because of conflicts of interest. Because of those themes, all 14 of Georgia's Congressional representatives sent a letter last year to then-U.S. Attorney General William Barr encouraging the use of “all possible Federal resources to achieve full justice, transparency, and accountability in the case of Mr. Ahmaud Arbery.” https://twitter.com/KingJames/status/1258156220969398272?s=20 There was also the apparent campaign to criminalize Arbery in death to contend with, as a flurry of reputation-damaging yet ultimately irrelevant references to his past encounters with law enforcement that could never justify the killing of an unarmed man fueled by racist suspicions. That was the case when a video of police harassing Arbery from 2017 was widely published. This was the same police department that decided against making any arrests in Arbery's killing until federal intervention pressured them to do so more than two months later. Keep reading to find a complete and detailed timeline of the events that led up to Arbery's shooting and those that have transpired since as his family works to achieve some semblance of justice in their loved one's killing committed in unabashed cold blood.

