Glamour Mag Gets Dragged For Calling ‘Kitty Kat’ One Of Beyonce’s Worst Songs

Beyonce's song "Kitty Kat" is trending after Glamour Mag deemed it the of her worst songs.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Celebrities Attend Brooklyn Nets v Milwaukee Bucks Game

Source: James Devaney / Getty

Beyonce and her husband Jay Z are both trending for very different reasons. While Jay is making headlines for his verse on Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, the Beyhive is attacking the editors at Glamour Mag, who have clearly lost their mind. In case you missed it, Glamour compiled Beyonce’s 10 best and worst songs of all time.

No one asked for such a list, but a las, here we are. Fans were surprised to learn Kitty Kat was ranked one of Bey’s worst songs.

#BlackTwitter quickly proceeded to drag the notoriously white glossy for getting it wrong, wrong, wrong. Lizzo, who went viral earlier this week for her list that declared Janet Jackson the “queen of pop,” stepped into the conversation with the same questions we had. “Who approved this?!” she tweeted.

Kitty Kat is a female anthem for Black women who’ve been in relationships that no longer served them by reclaiming their prized possession – their kitty kat.

It didn’t take long for #BlackTwitter to read Glamour their rights.

Another Twitter user called used the lazy, unnecessary and inaccurate list “low hanging fruit” especially since Beyonce’s birthday is on Saturday. Not that you ever need a reason to stream Kitty Kat, but fansite Beyonce Legion called for all fans to play it at high volumes in honor of Bey. Don’t mind if I do!

In related Beyonce news, the Beyhive can expect a new Bey single “Be Alive” to accompany the upcoming film King Richard.

Beyoncé Looked Like A Beautiful Barbie Doll At Jay Z’s 40/40 Club Anniversary Celebration

Style Stalkin’: Beyonce And Rumi Give Us A Fashion Moment

Glamour Mag Gets Dragged For Calling ‘Kitty Kat’ One Of Beyonce’s Worst Songs  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

