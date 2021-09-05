Arts & Entertainment
Tiffany Haddish Has Been Serving LEWKS At the Venice Film Festival!

Tiffany Haddish has been killing the fashion game at the Venice Film Festival and we're loving every look!

2020 E! People's Choice Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment / Getty

Beauties, comedian Tiffany Haddish has been serving LEWKS in Italy this weekend at the Venice Film Festival and we’re absolutely here for it!

On Thursday, she looked stunning as she attended the festival’s red carpet ceremony for her new movie, The Card Counter. For this event, the 41-year-old actress wore a green, spaghetti strap, babydoll style dress and paired the look with hoop earrings and a matching necklace by @azeezaofficial and @pomellato.  Styled by Luxury Law, she rocked matching green strappy heels on her feet and a @laurusofficial handbag on her arm. She wore her icy, blonde locks in a short, wavy bob that was parted over to one side and styled by @hair4kicks that showed off her soft glam, done by celebrity make up artist,  @ernestocasillas.

Check out the look below.

“She Stay Ready……. for VENICE,” Tiffany captioned the photo before tagging her glam and style squad. And we weren’t the only ones loving this look on the actress as many of her followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on this ensemble. “U better work. U look 👀 Stunning,” one follower wrote while another said, “Come thru!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥that 👱🏾‍♀️ blonde is everything.” And it really is!

For Tiffany’s next look the following evening, she traded in her icy blonde bob for a super short and sleek pixie cut that is everything on her! This time, she wore a gorgeous black and white gown that was strapless and hugged her frame perfectly. She paired the look with an icy, link chain necklace and dangly diamond earrings. She opted for a heavier beat this time, adding a smokey eye to make her look even more stunning. “It was nice being on the Red Carpet again I definitely had a experience @venicfilmfestival,  she captioned the photo set.  “Everyone was telling me it’s usually so much more, But for me it was perfect. Make sure you see my movie @thecardcounter you will be very entertained.”

Check out this look below.

“You can keep this blonde! It’s cute!! 😍 and the cut is every thing 🤩,” one follower wrote in the comment section while another commented, “that dress is everything!🙌.” And it truly is everything because Tiffany looks absolutely stunning!

Beauties, what is your favorite Tiffany Haddish look from this weekend?

Tiffany Haddish And Common Get Steamy In Latest #SilhouetteChallenge Video

She Readyyy: Tiffany Haddish Gives Us Beach Body-Ody-Ody

Tiffany Haddish Has Been Serving LEWKS At the Venice Film Festival!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

