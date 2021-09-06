TRIED IT: AHAVA’s Dry Oil Body Mist Is A Nourishing After Shower Experience

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Raise your hand if you didn’t know dry oil mist could be so moisturizing. You’re not alone. I was pleasantly surprised by the hydrating benefits AHAVA’s Dry Oil Body Mist in “Sea-Kissed” ($43) had on my skin. As someone who thoroughly enjoys the overall showering experience, which includes the “lotioning-up” stage immediately after, AHAVA’s delightfully scented oil is effective, convenient and left my melanin delightfully scented. And it boasts a bunch of ingredients like unique Dead Sea plant oils including Jojoba and Vitamin E.

I’ve tried some oils in my life that surprisingly left my skin dull after it dried into the skin, but I found AHAVA’s dry oil dried fast but left my skin radiant, glossy (I like my melanin to shine) but not greasy. But what I love the most about AHAVA’s latest beauty bid is the easy to apply spray bottle. The spray bottle allows you to reach places where your hand might not be able to stretch. It also took away the messy part of pouring lotion into your palm.

Available in a variety of uplifting fragrances including Cactus and Pink Pepper (spice-forward), Prickly Pear and Moringa (fruity and floral), Mandarin and Cedarwood (calming), and Sea-Kissed (refreshing) in luxurious colored bottles that will make staying moisturized in the fall and winter that much easier.

