Suspected Drug Overdose After Michael K. Williams Is Found Dead With ‘Heroin On The Kitchen Table’

The drug fentanyl became a top trending topic on social media in the hours after news broke on Monday that Michael K. Williams was found dead in his apartment as people worked to determine the celebrated actor’s cause of death, which was not immediately confirmed.
There was no apparent proof that Williams’ death was attributed to fentanyl, which the Drug Enforcement Administration defines as “a synthetic opioid that is 80-100 times stronger than morphine.”
MORE: Michael K. Williams, Actor Who Starred As Omar In ‘The Wire,’ Dies At 54
But considering the recent overdose deaths of a Los Angeles-based comedian that was attributed to fentanyl, and Williams’ past battle with drug addiction, people on social media were attempting to connect the dots.
The details of Williams’ death were sparse. The most information reported was that the actor’s nephew found him dead in his penthouse in the trendy neighborhood of Williamsburg.
Quoting unnamed sources, the New York Post reported that “Williams was found dead of a suspected heroin overdose” when he was found “with what appeared to be heroin on the kitchen table.”
If true, Williams would be the second high-profile victim of a fatal drug overdose in the past three days after comedian Fuquan Johnson died on Friday. Johnson and two others died after using cocaine that was laced with fentanyl.
Fentanyl is the drug that was also attributed in the death of superstar singer Prince, who died in 2016 after high levels of the powerful opioid were found in his system.
Williams has admitted his past battles with drug addiction.
https://twitter.com/kbla1580/status/1434983175088869376?s=20
In 2012, he said he developed a drug habit while filming “The Wire,” a gritty street drama on HBO about drug dealers who sold heroin in Baltimore.
“I was playing with fire,” Williams said at the time. “It was just a matter of time before I got caught and my business ended up on the cover of a tabloid or I went to jail or, worse, I ended up dead. When I look back on it now, I don’t know how I didn’t end up in a body bag.”
Williams added later: “In the end, I was more comfortable with Omar’s skin than my own,” he said while referencing his “The Wire” character, Omar Little, who robbed drug dealers. “That was a problem… I had to stop trying to be Omar and just be Mike.”
Back then, Williams’ drug of choice was cocaine.
This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.
SEE ALSO:
Michael K. Williams, Actor Who Starred As Omar In ‘The Wire,’ Dies At 54
7 Quotes From ‘The Wire’ That Speak Directly To The Black Experience
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021
1. Fuquan Johnson, comedian, 42Source:Getty 1 of 73
2. Greg Leaks, tv personality, 66Source:Getty 2 of 73
3. Hissène Habré, former president of Chad, 79Source:Getty 3 of 73
4. Chucky Thompson, music producer, 53Source:Getty 4 of 73
5. Steve "Zumbi" Gaines, rapper, 49Source:Getty 5 of 73
6. Cameron Burrell, track star and Carl Lewis' godson, 26Source:Getty 6 of 73
7. Paul Johnson, house music DJ, 507 of 73
8. Bob Moses, civil rights leader, 86Source:Getty 8 of 73
9. Rachael Oniga, Nollywood actress, 64
9 of 73
Nigeria has lost an absolute veteran & iconic actress - RIP Rachel Oniga 💔💔🥺 pic.twitter.com/zD3VhRQpyK— ✨👑 DaddyMO👑✨ (@therealdaddymo1) July 31, 2021
10. Glen Ford, veteran journalist and Black Agenda Report founder, 71Source:LinkedIn 10 of 73
11. Gloria Richardson, civil rights pioneer, 99Source:Getty 11 of 73
12. Biz Markie, hip-hop legend, 57Source:Getty 12 of 73
13. Charlie Robinson, actor, 75Source:Getty 13 of 73
14. Matima "Swavy" Miller, social media star, 19Source:GoFundMe 14 of 73
15. Suzzanne Douglas, actress, 64Source:Getty 15 of 73
16. Abdalelah Haroun, track and field star, 24Source:Getty 16 of 73
17. Consuewella Dotson Africa, MOVE leader, 67
17 of 73
Heartbroken to learn that Consuewella Africa passed away today. She was arrested on Aug 8, 1978 w/ the MOVE 9 + spent 16 yrs in prison. May 13th, 1985, her daughters Netta and Tree were murdered. 2 mos ago, we learned Penn Museum held hostage Tree's remains. And now she is gone pic.twitter.com/nZSW7Yu2yE— Krystal Strong (@misskstrong) June 16, 2021
18. Martha White, civil rights activist, 99Source:Twitter 18 of 73
19. Sanyika Shakur ("Monster" Kody Scott), street gang leader-turned-motivational speaker, 57
19 of 73
Sanyika Shakur AKA Monster Kody Reportedly Dead At 57 https://t.co/CsVTu91c3e— Bossip (@Bossip) June 8, 2021
- @HipHopWired pic.twitter.com/Ogm05oYr8u
20. Clarence Williams III, actor, 81Source:Getty 20 of 73
21. Samuel Wright, actor, 74Source:Getty 21 of 73
22. Chi Modu, photographer, 54Source:Getty 22 of 73
23. Paul Mooney, comedian, writer, 79Source:Getty 23 of 73
24. Lee Evans, Olympic champion, 74Source:Getty 24 of 73
25. Frank McRae, actor and former NFL player, 80Source:Getty 25 of 73
26. Eugene Webb, NYC real estate broker, 102Source:Getty 26 of 73
27. Pervis Staples, singer, 85Source:Getty 27 of 73
28. Curtis Fuller, legendary jazz trombonist, 88Source:Getty 28 of 73
29. Henrietta Turnquest, pioneering Black woman politician, 73
29 of 73
MARTA is saddened by the passing of Henrietta Turnquest, who was appointed to the MARTA Board in 2003, the first African American woman to be appointed and serve on the MARTA Board of Directors. https://t.co/nTGaNeRfIk pic.twitter.com/CFdMRiFT9h— MARTA (@MARTAservice) May 4, 2021
30. Shock G, rapper-producer, 57Source:Getty 30 of 73
31. Antron Pippen, 33
31 of 73
32. Black Rob, rapper, 51Source:Getty 32 of 73
33. Gerren Taylor, model, 30Source:WENN 33 of 73
34. DMX, rapper, actor, 50Source:Getty 34 of 73
35. Midwin Charles, attorney, 47Source:Getty 35 of 73
36. Alcee Hastings, congressman, 84Source:Getty 36 of 73
37. Alvin Sykes, civil rights activist, 64Source:Kansas City Public Library 37 of 73
38. Sarah Obama, paternal step-grandmother of Barack Obama, 99Source:Getty 38 of 73
39. Craig "muMs" Grant, poet-actorSource:Getty 39 of 73
40. Elgin Baylor, NBA legend, 86Source:Getty 40 of 73
41. Yaphet Kotto, actor, 8141 of 73
42. Reggie Warren, singer, 52Source:Getty 42 of 73
43. Jo Thompson, muscian-singer, 92
43 of 73
Jo Thompson broke racial barriers during the decades she played the piano and sang to audiences from Detroit’s top supper clubs to ones in Cuba, New York, London and Paris during the 1950s. https://t.co/9GGN8Njdx4— The Detroit News (@detroitnews) March 11, 2021
44. Paul H. Brock, journalist, 89
44 of 73
Today we are mourning the passing of @NABJ Founding Executive Director Paul H. Brock. “Founder Brock played such an integral role in the success of NABJ,” said @Dorothy4NABJ. Read more about Founder Brock and his legacy by clicking here: https://t.co/NFYmKLa9nc pic.twitter.com/BxluBXKPGy— #NABJ Headquarters (@NABJ) March 14, 2021
45. "Marvelous" Marvin Hagler, boxing legend, 66Source:Getty 45 of 73
46. Robert Ashby, military hero, 95Source:Getty 46 of 73
47. Obe Noir, rapper-activist, 31Source:Instagram 47 of 73
48. Marshall Latimore, journalist, 36Source:The Atlanta Voice 48 of 73
49. Lawrence Otis Graham, author, 59Source:Getty 49 of 73
50. Jahmil French, actor, 28Source:Getty 50 of 73
51. Bunny Wailer, reggae icon, 73Source:Getty 51 of 73
52. Irv Cross, legendary broadcaster, 81Source:Getty 52 of 73
53. Shelia Washington, founder, Scottsboro Boys Museum and Cultural Center, 61Source:William H. Hampton 53 of 73
54. Antoine Hodge, opera singer, 38Source:GoFundMe 54 of 73
55. Douglas Turner Ward, actor, Negro Ensemble Company co-founder, 90Source:WENN 55 of 73
56. Prince Markie Dee, rapper, 52Source:Getty 56 of 73
57. Vincent Jackson, former NFL star, 38Source:Getty 57 of 73
58. Danny Ray, MC who put cape on James Brown, 85Source:Getty 58 of 73
59. Frederick K.C. Price, evangelist, 89
59 of 73
"They know if we ever let these Black people get equality that they will take over they will be on top of everything" - Frederick K. C. Price pic.twitter.com/NYI11QgTEz— The Black Detour (@theblackdetour) February 12, 2021
60. Terez Paylor, sports journalist, 37Source:facebook 60 of 73
61. Mary Wilson, co-founder of The Supremes, 76Source:Getty 61 of 73
62. Karen Lewis, former Chicago Teachers Union president, 67Source:Getty 62 of 73
63. Leon Spinks, former heavyweight champion, 67Source:Getty 63 of 73
64. Dianne Durham, gymnast, 52Source:Getty 64 of 73
65. John Chaney, college basketball coaching legend, 89Source:Getty 65 of 73
66. Cicely Tyson, actresss, 96Source:Getty 66 of 73
67. Hank Aaron, MLB icon, 86Source:Getty 67 of 73
68. Duranice Pace, gospel singer, 62Source:Getty 68 of 73
69. Tim Lester, NFL star, 52Source:Getty 69 of 73
70. Bryan Monroe, former NABJ president, 55Source:Getty 70 of 73
71. Meredith C. Anding Jr., civil rights icon, 79
71 of 73
We are saddened to hear of the passing of Meredith Anding Jr., one of the Tougaloo College students who attempted to integrate the Jackson Municipal Library in 1961. Thank you for taking a stand for Freedom! Our thoughts and prayers are with the Anding family. pic.twitter.com/HC1tURbUd2— Medgar&MyrlieEversInstitute (@MMEI63) January 12, 2021
72. Eric Jerome Dickey, best-selling author, 59Source:Getty 72 of 73
73. Floyd Little, football legend, 78Source:Getty 73 of 73
Suspected Drug Overdose After Michael K. Williams Is Found Dead With ‘Heroin On The Kitchen Table’ was originally published on newsone.com