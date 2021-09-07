The Russ Parr Morning Show
KiKi’s Three Rules You Need To Know When Dating A Sista [WATCH]

We always enjoy hearing from our girl Miss KiKi, and she’s back to give three key tips on what to do if you get the honor of dating a Black woman.

We’ll let KiKi break it down in the video below, but let’s just say it’ll take a good amount of planning, recognition of the relationship while in the street and, most importantly, making sure it’s all about the flats when ordering wings on a dinner date.

Get your dose of comedy with the one and only Miss KiKi with these helpful dating tips on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

KiKi’s Three Rules You Need To Know When Dating A Sista [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

