Hot Spot: Remembering Michael K. Williams & Who Should Play Oprah In A Biopic? [WATCH]

Today’s “Hot Spot” update with Da Brat starts off on a somber note as we report on the tragic death of Michael K. Williams, and we also have news on Nicole Kidman’s exit from a recent movie set and whether Jennifer Hudson would be a good fit to play Oprah in a biopic.

Although the Oscar-winning singer/actress is hot off the heels of a critically-praised performance in the new Aretha Franklin biopic, RESPECT, Hudson did make sure to confirm that she has no plans to portray fellow late soul icon Whitney Houston if give the chance, stating, “I love her, but playing her is meant for someone else.” J-Hud’s seasoned skills in Hollywood would surely make her a good fit for any role, including an Oprah biopic, but the RSMS crew actually had another suggestion on who could honor Winfrey. Unfortunately, we doubt Rickey’s choice would ever happen due to O’s real-life beef with the comedic actress.

Watch the “Hot Spot” with Da Brat below to see what’s heating up in the headlines, and also check out who the Rickey Smiley Morning Show thinks should play Oprah:

 

 

[caption id="attachment_461012" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty[/caption] The world of entertainment lost a true talent. Today (Sept. 6) we are sad to report that Michael K. Williams, best known for playing Omar Devone Little on HBO’s The Wire as well as Lovecraft Country, was found dead in his home. He was 54 years old.  CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! Though New York-born actor’s film and television credits span several decades, it was his turn as Baltimore’s most feared stick-up man that made him a star. As Omar, Williams stole from local hustlers but lived by a strict moral code, one that made him stand out amongst the criminals, crooked cops and corner boys in the critically-acclaimed series. In fact, President Barack Obama once remarked that not only was he a huge fan of The Wire, but that Omar Little, for all his flaws and fatal misadventures, was his favorite character. SEE ALSO: ‘The Wire’ Actor Michael K. Williams Found Dead At Home https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LJF3udErDnU Years later, The Wire remains one of the most popular shows ever to air on cable television. As we reflect on the life and career of Michael K. Williams, we invite you to take a look back at the role that made us all fans. LATEST POSTS: [display-posts posts_per_page="3"]   HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Remembering Michael K. Williams & Who Should Play Oprah In A Biopic? [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

