Nicki Minaj And Rihanna Celebrate Their Caribbean Roots Together For Labor Day

This past Labor Day weekend, two bad gals linked up for a photo op that sent the internet in a frenzy.

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and Majesty (Rihanna’s niece) paid a visit to the head Barb in charge, Nicki Minaj. In a few photos and videos posted to the rapper’s Instagram page, Kenneth Petty, Nicki Minaj, their son “Papa Bear”, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky pose comfortably on a couch in Minaj’s home.

Judging from the photo in the second slide, the Whole Lotta Money rapper did a quick wardrobe change for the family picture.

“#RokNRiha #QueenRih #CaribbeanGirlsRunit Love her downnnnnnn #NewYorkShit #YKTFV,” she captioned the first photo.

The second post showed both icons discussing the age-old debate on whether or not Trinidadians and Bajans truly get along. With her Bajan accent on 100, Rihanna says “You know Bajans don’t like Trinis. And Trinis don’t like Bajans either. They draw a line in the ocean over flying fish. But that’s for a different night,” she joked.

Fans thoroughly enjoyed seeing to of music’s favorite artists linking up for some quality time together. Although the two have been longtime friends, we rarely see images of them hanging out.

Source: Johnny Nunez / GettyIn honor of their most recent hangout, we’re throwing it back to 2010, when the ladies linked up for Hot 97’s Thanksgiving Thank you Concert. I’m sure at the time of this photo, the two artists had no idea they’d change the culture the way that they did.

