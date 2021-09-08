Arts & Entertainment
Lori Harvey Gave Us A Sneak Peek Of Serena Williams’ Nike Collection – And It’s Hot Like Fire

Lori Harvey posted a picture on her Instagram in an exclusive Serena Williams Design Crew Nike Set.

Lori Harvey was a sight for sore eyes as she struck an off-guard pose on Instagram in her eye-catching Serena Williams Design Crew Nike Set. The model/entrepreneur gave us sporty-chic in the unreleased tennis top, matching crew pants, and matching jacket that featured a printed blend of orange and yellow colors.

Lori was gifted the entire collection from Serena Williams and Nike, and she took to her Instagram page to show her excitement.  She captioned her post, “Hand-delivered SWDC wardrobe 😍 I’m literally obsessed with everything and can’t wait to wear it!!”  Her followers approved of her outfit by leaving fire and heart-eye emojis under her caption.

The first iteration of the Serena Williams Design Crew Nike Collection dropped a week ago.  In 2019, Serena and Nike teamed up with black and brown designers (hand picked by Serena, Nike, Harlem’s Fashion Row, and the Fashion Institute of Technology and Parsonsto) to bring forth the collection.  A couple of years later sleek, patterned Nike sets, crop tops, joggers, bodysuits, and unique tennis shoes were created.  Some of the pieces are reminiscent of the 90’s sportswear with colorful crew pants and matching crop tops.

The collection is bold and speaks to Serena’s fierce persona on and off the tennis court with African-inspired prints, fierce cut-out bodysuits, dainty tennis tops and matching biker shorts to accentuate curves.

To shop the collection, click here.

Lori Harvey Appreciation Post: Fashion And Finesse Is Her Winning Formula

Lori Harvey Left No Crumbs In This $5,717 Atelier Zuhra Acrylic Dress

Lori Harvey Gives Us A Date Night Flex In Her $4,795 Celine Jumpsuit

