Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

More than 3,000 hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ohio

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

According to NBC4i, The Ohio Department of Health Director says there are now over 3,000 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 throughout the state, with 800 of those patients in intensive care.

Dr. Gastaldo addressed the question of breakthrough cases of COVID-19 among the fully vaccinated. He said the majority of breakthrough cases are in people above the age of 80, those with compromised immune systems, and transplant patients.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

New cases of Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday came in at 6,823, with 457 new hospitalizations. The 21-day case average is now more than 4,600, with a new variant — variant ‘mu’ — now detected in Ohio.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

70 photos Launch gallery

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

Continue reading Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

As the days go by, more and more public figures are testing positive and/or dying from the coronavirus. Researchers are learning more about COVID-19, but unfortunately many from all walks of life have contracted the virus including in Hollywood, Politics, and the world of Sports. See the full list below.        

The Latest:

More than 3,000 hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ohio  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 1 week ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 5 months ago
08.26.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 5 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 5 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 6 months ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 7 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 8 months ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 10 months ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 10 months ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 11 months ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close