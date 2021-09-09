The Russ Parr Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Kenya Moore & Cynthia Bailey Are Not Returning To RHOA?! [WATCH]

Today’s “Gary’s Tea” report is looking to be a sad one if you consider yourself a fan of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta following new rumors that both Kenya Moore & Cynthia Bailey will not be back for the hit reality show’s upcoming season.

The exit might not be as amicable for Kenya, who not only erased all mention of Real Housewives from her bio but also unfollowed and removed a birthday post to regular RHOA reunion host Andy Cohen. Gary fills in the gaps to how true those rumor are, as well as giving an update on the marital status of fellow reality star Tammy Rivera and rapper Waka Flocka Flame.

Get your dose of “Gary’s Tea” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

