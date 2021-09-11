Arts & Entertainment
As She Should! Saweetie Is Named As Newest Global Brand Ambassador For MAC Cosmetics

Saweetie was recently named the global brand ambassador for MAC Cosmetics and celebrated over the weekend with an event in her honor.

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

Saweetie is having the best year ever! Fresh off her big collaboration with fast food restaurant change McDonald’s on the Saweetie meal, the “Best Friends” rapper is now adding brand ambassador to her growing resume. This time, the partnership is with the popular makeup line, MAC cosmetics, making the 28-year-old beauty the company’s newest global brand ambassador.

The news was revealed this weekend when MAC took to Instagram to share a clip of the self-proclaimed “Icy Girl” looking flawless, as usual. She wore her platinum blonde locs in a slicked back, high ponytail with her baby hairs popping. She wore a curve-hugging blue dress and had her signature, sparkly hoop earrings, and an iced-out necklace on to set the entire look off right.

“Our new Best Friend 💋,” MAC captioned the short video. “@Saweetie is the new M·A·C Girl and Global Brand Ambassador. Stay tuned… #MACLovesSaweetie.”

“I’m definitely a MAC girl. I know that’s right,” Saweetie said in the snippet, giving us all a tease for what’s to come.

Check out the quick clip below.

Over the weekend, the Bay Area native attended a celebratory event in honor of her exciting new venture into the makeup industry and shared a few photos from the big night to her IG page. Rocking her slicked back, high ponytail again, Saweetie wore an extra sexy, cut-out, sparkling silver gown and paired the look with an orange shawl.  “Big Mac Mama is now Mrs. MAC ! 💄,” she captioned the series of photos. 

 

Over the weekend, the rapper was spotted at an event in celebration of her exciting step into the makeup industry and while photos of her stunning outfit have been popping up all over Twitter, one video, in particular, still has Twitter in a chokehold. The video is of the rapper and model Lori Harvey sharing a moment of girl talk. We can only imaging what was said. Check out the video below.

We love to see two boss babes link up! In the words of Saweetie, “we know that’s right!”

As She Should! Saweetie Is Named As Newest Global Brand Ambassador For MAC Cosmetics  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

