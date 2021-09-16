The Russ Parr Morning Show
HomeThe Russ Parr Morning Show

Hot Spot: Should Lil Mo Forgive Fat Joe For Calling Her A Dusty B**ch Who Lives In A Crackhouse?

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

The “Hot Spot” today sees things heating up between Lil Mo and Fat Joe for all the wrong reasons, and we also send our well wishes to Wendy Williams as she recovers after testing positive for COVID-19.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Lil Mo’s beef with Joe became so viral that even Remy Ma stepped in to defend her rap mentor, so we’re just praying the “Superwoman” singer accepts one of his multiple social media apologies before things get spicy between two of the most respected  women in hip-hop.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Let Da Brat fill you in on the news in today’s “Hot Spot” report on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

 

 

Hot Spot: Should Lil Mo Forgive Fat Joe For Calling Her A Dusty B**ch Who Lives In A Crackhouse?  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 2 weeks ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 5 months ago
08.26.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 5 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 6 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 6 months ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 7 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 9 months ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 10 months ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 10 months ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 11 months ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close