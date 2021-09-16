Met Gala Recap: HB’s Editors Highlight The Best & Worst Fashion Moments

09.16.21
HB Met Gala Recap

Source: HelloBeautiful / @shamika_sanders @introvertnthecity @samjahiman

You don’t have to be a fashion expert to critique the couture looks at the annual fashion extravaganza that is the 2021 Met Gala. It’s a spectator sport. After taking a year off amid the blistering Covid 19 pandemic, the super bowl of fashion events returned with a theme that encouraged designers and their paired celebrity to think outside the box and interpret “In American: A Lexicon Of Fashion.”

HB’s managing editor Shamika Sanders, editor Marsha Badger and style writer Samjah Saulsberry put on their finest American-inspired look to recap the best and worst fashion moments in this 10-minute Fashion Police inspired clip.

From Rihanna’s fashionably late appearance alongside boo A$AP Rocky, to Kim Kardashian’s dementor Balenciaga look, here’s who understood the assignment and the celebs who failed the test completely.

Met Gala Recap: HB’s Editors Highlight The Best & Worst Fashion Moments  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

