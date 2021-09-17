Corrine Foxx: My Father Taught Me The Importance Of Self Care

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

At 27-years-young, Corrine Foxx is a welcomed fresh face beauty forging her own lane as a model, host and philanthropist. You can add her latest collaboration with T.J.Maxx’s The Maxx You Project to her impressive resume. The pen pal program, “The Change Exchange “was designed with one thing in mind: to change what change feels like,” says the official website.

We caught up with the Beat Shazam host, who opened up about the program and the style/life lessons she learned from her dad Jamie Foxx.

HelloBeautifful: Corrine, tell us about The Change Exchange and why it was a perfect collaboration for you?

Corrine Foxx: I’ve been involved in the philanthropic space for a while, and female empowerment is so important to me. The last year and a half has been full of so many changes, and I think The Change Exchange is an incredible way to connect women and give them a support network during this time. My female friendships are everything to me, so I love that T.J.Maxx is giving women the opportunity to find connections and empower each other during moments of change!

When I opened up about my anxiety a few years ago, I was worried I would be called the c-word, which is “crazy”. Instead, I was flooded with so many messages of support from people thanking me for my honesty. It really showed me that people are craving vulnerability, and that acting with openness and compassion can lead to deeper connections with others.

I’ll be co-hosting a workshop on T.J.Maxx’s Instagram this Saturday (9/18) called ‘Welcome & Embracing Change’ with my good friend Aija Mayrock, who is an incredible poet and activist. We’ll be giving women journal prompts so they can write about what they’ve gone through and talk about how transformative change can be. I’m really looking forward to opening up this dialogue and hear from other women about their own experiences!

HB: What do you love about TJ Maxx shopping?

CF: I love that T.J.Maxx encourages women to embrace their personal style and wear what makes them feel most confident!

HB: What did you father teach you about style and fashion?

CF: My dad taught me to be authentic to myself, and that includes my style! He did a great job of giving me the confidence to try new looks and have fun with fashion when I was growing up.

HB: How did he help instill strong beauty ideals about yourself?

CF: He’s pretty good about exercising, so I think as far as beauty goes, he taught me self-care is important – and it really is a priority for me! I always do my best to set aside time for myself, whether it’s journaling, meditating, moving my body or getting on the phone with my girlfriends. It really helps me feel like the best version of myself and approach life with a positive attitude!

Corinne will be co-hosting a virtual workshop later this month titled “Welcoming Change & Transformation.”

