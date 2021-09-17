Arts & Entertainment
Nene Leakes Describes “New Normal” After Losing Husband Gregg Leakes To Cancer

LISTEN LIVE.

It’s been a rough period for reality TV star Nene Leakes ever since her husband, the beloved Gregg Leakes, lost his battle with colon cancer earlier this month.

After taking some time out of the public eye to be with family and emotionally heal in private, the fan-favorite of Bravo’s The Real Housewives Of Atlanta franchise decided to give the world an update on how things have changed since losing the love of her life.

Returning to her signature blonde hairstyle, Nene jumped on Instagram Live to let all 3.9 million of her followers know where she’s at in the healing process. “Now that I’m having to adjust to my new life, my new normal, I thought I’d go back blonde,” she said with all smiles, cheerfully adding, “Hi guys, it’s Nene and I’m back blonde.”

Although she clearly looked to be in an optimistic mood, the self-proclaimed ‘serial entrepreneur’ did admit to having “good days and bad days” but that she’s “pushing through” nonetheless.

Here’s what Nene Leakes said in better detail on living a new life without Gregg:

“I have good days and bad days. They say it’s normal, so. Some days I’m up, some days I’m down. Today I felt like going to the salon so, that was good. I normally don’t go to the salon I usually let people come to my house. So today I decided to drive to the salon and actually sit in the salon with other women, and that was good, to be around other people.”

Listen to Nene Leakes describe her “new normal” since the death of Gregg Leakes, and continue to keep her and the whole family in your prayers:

 

Beloved reality TV star and husband of NeNe Leakes, Gregg Leakes, has passed away after a long battle with cancer, confirms a statement from the personality’s publicist Ernest Duke on Wednesday. He was 66-years-old. Earlier this week, during an appearance at The Linnethia Lounge, NeNe revealed Gregg was “transitioning to the other side.”  Shortly after NeNe posted “Broken” on Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/CTK-DMcr8fT/ NeNe and Gregg’s son Brentt also posted a foreboding message on Instastories, encouraging fans to cherish their loved ones. “Spend time with your loved ones every chance you get. Time is so f*cking valuable dog. I can’t express it. I’m learning the hard way watching my dad fight every day. Please go create memories with ya people,” he wrote. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Nene’s former RHOA co-stars Kenya Moore and Kim Zolciak sent their love to NeNe via social media. “Praying for Gregg, @neneleakes and their family. Even through all our ups and downs, Gregg never treated me differently – he was always kind and respectful,” she wrote with the hashtag, #goodman. Kim Zolciak sent her prayers to the Leakes family. “Praying for you and your family,” wrote Kim Zolciak. “Sending you lots of love.” STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! Bravo executive and Housewives reunion host Andy Cohen tweeted his condolences to NeNe. “ am heartbroken over the passing of Gregg Leakes, a wonderful man. I jokingly called him “Pastor Leakes” but in truth he was a strong voice of reason & commanded great respect among the entire #RHOA team.  I am sending love and strength to @neneleakes & the entire Leakes family.” https://twitter.com/Andy/status/1433158040941965313 Gregg was first diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2018 and underwent treatment until he was in remission for two years. NeNe revealed the cancer had returned in an interview with TheJasmineBrand when she revealed she had to skip hosting The Talk because “Gregg was coming home after being hospitalized 6 weeks.” “He’s super small,” she said. “If you’ve ever been around somebody who’s had cancer before, he’s different. He’s different.” NeNe and Gregg shared their love for one another on RHOA where we watched the ups and downs of their resilient marriage before our eyes. Gregg was a positive, bright soul and loved by his friends and family. Though out it all, he was supportive of his wife and always by her side. https://twitter.com/mdaixo/status/1433158155702345732 Prayer up for the Leakes family. HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Nene Leakes Describes “New Normal” After Losing Husband Gregg Leakes To Cancer  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

