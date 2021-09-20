The Russ Parr Morning Show
Gary's Tea: Are People Getting Too Sensitive About What's On TV? [WATCH]

Television has definitely changed over the years, and today’s “Gary’s Tea” report highlights the FCC’s beef with Normani, Teyana Taylor and queen of shock-pop Madonna for turning the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards into a primetime event that was very NSFW.

Also in the news roundup includes Cedric The Entertainer possibly igniting a beef with Nicki Minaj, or maybe just her loyal Barbz fanbase, for a joke he made while hosting the 2021 Emmys about her viral vaccine rant. Infamous Suge Knight affiliate Wack 100 also made headlines after he made a claim of possessing another unseen sex tape between Kim Kardashian and Ray J. Yes, the tea definitely got hot today!

Check out the full report in “Gary’s Tea” today on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

Gary's Tea: Are People Getting Too Sensitive About What's On TV? [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

