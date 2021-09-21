Jeff Johnson Asks Why Are Black Men Dying So Early? [WATCH]

Continue reading Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021

Consuewella Dotson Africa, a matriarch of the MOVE Black liberation group whose headquarters was the target of a city-sponsored bombing by local law enforcement in Philadelphia decades ago, has died. Africa, the mother of two children who were killed in the 1985 bombing that eventually burned down 61 houses, killed 11 people (including three other children) and injured dozens of others, died June 16 at the age of 67. https://twitter.com/misskstrong/status/1405240989304774657?s=20 Africa's death was announced on MOVE's website and confirmed by MOVE member Janine Africa. "Through the stress with everything that was happening, her body just could not fight to get the air in her lungs because she was too burnt out and tore down from the stress," Janine Africa told the Associated Press. "So that is what caused her to die." Janine Africa was likely referring to how just last month Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced that families of victims from the MOVE bombing were notified that partial human remains from the violence previously thought destroyed were actually still intact. The remains of Africa's children — Katricia "Tree," 13, Zanetta "Netta," 12, were thought to be among those from the bombing that Philadelphia allowed prominent universities to use without families' permission, NBC Philadelphia reported. "Consuewella had been hospitalized these past couple of weeks due to health complications behind the stress of this situation with The University Of Pennsylvania and the remains of her Daughter Tree Africa," according to the MOVE website. With Tree's remains secured at a Philadelphia funeral home, MOVE suggested the group could hold a dual memorial for mother and daughter. "We hope that we can put Tree and Consuewella together," the group wrote. Called MOVE'S "Minister of Confrontation," Africa served a 16-year prison sentence for an assault conviction stemming from her "refusing to renounce MOVE," the website said. The AP reported that Africa was convicted "for simple assault related to the city's 1978 attempt to evict the group during which a police officer was killed." The MOVE Organization has always preached revolution and advocated the return to a natural lifestyle. Members lived communally and vowed to lead a life uninterrupted by the government, police or technology. They were passionate supporters of animal rights who adopted vegan diets along with the surname "Africa." On May 13, 1985, a bomb was dropped on a row house in Philadelphia, unleashing a relentless fire as the city's fire department stood by idly. The Philadelphia Police Department did the same. The fire raged on, swallowing up home after home until more than 200 people were without shelter. Thirty-six years after Philadelphia dropped bombs on a Black neighborhood, survivors continue to grapple with the heinous actions of local officials and law enforcement.