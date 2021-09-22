The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
New Peach In Town?! Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross Reportedly Joins #RHOA Season 14

As previously reported there are several rumors swirling surrounding #RHOA season 14, the most recent being that Porsha’s moving on and solely focusing on her spinoff alongside her fiancé  Simon.

That rumor comes amid chatter that there will be a cast shakeup;  LightSkinKeisha is rumored to be a “guest” Cynthia Bailey reportedly is “out”Marlo Hampton’s in the running for an overdue peach and everyone’s convinced that Sheree Whitfield will make a triumphant return.

LoveBScott who previously broke the news of Phaedra Parks’ firing, is reporting that Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross will join the franchise’s 14th season.

B. Scott reports that the four-time gold medalist is preparing to film with the cast and “production has every intention of offering her a full-time Housewife position if she does well.”

Sanya who’s married to former NFL cornerback Aaron Ross starred on WE tv’s “Sanya’s Glam & Gold” reality show. 

She also previously hosted Will Packer’s entertainment news magazine show “CENTRAL AVE” alongside Julissa Bermudez

So far Sanya hasn’t responded to the #RHOA rumors but in a September Instagram reel she said “Maybe” to a question about her possibly returning to reality TV.

What do YOU think about the possibility of her joining The Real Housewives of Atlanta?

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

New Peach In Town?! Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross Reportedly Joins #RHOA Season 14  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

