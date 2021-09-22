Arts & Entertainment
Tyra Banks Gave Her Baby Hairs The Saweetie Treatment While Hosting Dancing With The Stars

Tyra Banks has returned to the Dancing with the Stars stage to host the competitive dance show. While prepping for the show backstage, the supermodel posted a video to her Instagram page asking fans for advice on what earrings to wear. As she decided between hoops and tear drop earrings, she gave Saweetie, the baby hair connoisseur, a huge shout out saying, “Honey, I am channeling your baby hair. I said give me Saweetie baby hairs, honey!”

She doubled down in the caption saying, “You here me @saweetie?!

You gone be watching me on Dancing with the Stars tonight? I’m channeling you, boo. #BabyHair

#DWTS @dancingabc”

Saweetie is known for keeping her baby hairs laid to the gods so it’s not surprising someone like Tyra Banks would want to replicate them. The rapper has aligned herself with extravagant edges in such a way that she’s marketed her own Edge Fixer Glued Gel with hair and beauty brand KISS.

See Us Unite for Change - The Asian American Foundation (TAAF) in service of the AAPI Community Broadcast Special - Red Carpet

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Saweetie hasn’t publicly responded to the compliment/shout out from Tyra Banks, but I’m sure she’s flattered. There’s an art to laying your edges, and the rapper has proved she’s mastered that lane. What do you think? Did Tyra nail her Saweetie baby hairs?

Tyra Banks Gave Her Baby Hairs The Saweetie Treatment While Hosting Dancing With The Stars  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

