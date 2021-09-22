News
R. Kelly Chooses Not To Testify In Sex Trafficking Trial

What can he really say?

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty

The Pied Piper of R&B is keeping his mouth shut. Disgraced crooner and accused predator R. Kelly has decided not to testify in his sex trafficking trial in Brooklyn.

“No, ma’am,” Kelly told U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly, per Raw Story, when he was asked if he wanted to testify on his own behalf.

R’uh’s trial began on August 18 and jurors heard testimony from victims, witnesses and others who said they observed instances of his alleged illicit behavior. The Chicago native has pleaded not guilty to a count of racketeering and eight counts of illegally transporting people across state lines for prostitution.

The testimony has been vile, particularly when involved the late singer Aaliyah, who R. Kelly married when she was still a teenager. Last week, a witness referred to as “Angela” told the court, “I saw Robert and Aaliyah in a sexual situation,” she testified. “It appeared that he had his head in between her legs and was giving her oral sex.”

Regardless of this trial’s outcome, R. Kelly, born Robert Sylvester Kelly. 54, is facing another trial in his hometown for similar charges.

