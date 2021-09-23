Arts & Entertainment
The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Episode 34 “First Comes Marriage, Then Comes The Baby”

We’re undressing relationship and baby news this week. Eva & Lore’l discuss Gabrielle Union breaking her silence about Dwyane Wade having a baby while she was undergoing fertility treatments. Also, Jeannie Mai planned a baby with her husband Jeezy…but didn’t she say she didn’t want to be a mom? Find out what the ladies have to say.

