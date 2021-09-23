Biden Administration Seeks Contract For Guantánamo Bay Migrant Detention Facility, Says Haitians At Texas Border Won’t Be Sent There

As many of us are still grappling with having seen images of white men on horseback rounding up Haitian migrants at the border in Del Rio, Texas, the Biden administration is on the hunt for a new contract to operate a migrant detention facility at the U.S. naval base at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba. This news comes one day after we reported that anonymous government officials reported that migrants who were facing deportation were “freed” on a “very, very large scale,” which was likely due to the outpouring of outrage and shaming by Black people and activists.
According to NBC News, a solicitation for bids issued Friday by the Department of Homeland Security shows that an immigrant holding facility on the base with a capacity of 120 people “will have an estimated daily population of 20 people” once it’s up and running. The administration will require that some of the guards speak Spanish and Haitian Creole, and formal bidding for contractors is expected to begin later this fall.
MORE: Dictatorship Masked As Democracy: A Timeline Of The 1915 U.S Invasion And Occupation Of Haiti
“The service provider shall be responsible to maintain on-site the necessary equipment to erect temporary housing facilities for populations that exceed 120 and up to 400 migrants in a surge event,” the contract solicitation states, NBC reported.
As for the migrants in Del Rio, the DHS said in a statement to NBC that it “is not and will not send Haitian nationals being encountered at the southwest border to the Migrant Operations Center (MOC) in Guantanamo Bay.”
“The MOC has been used for decades to process migrants interdicted at sea for third-country resettlement,” the statement continued. “The request for information (RFI) recently posted is a typical, routine first step in a contract renewal, and unrelated to the Southwest Border. The contract was initially awarded in 2002 with the current term ending on May 31, 2022. Migrants awaiting resettlement who are not in ICE custody at the MOC are neither detained nor imprisoned and are free at any time to return to their country of origin.”
Still, with the long history of human rights violations associated with Guantánamo Bay—some of which has been reported on as recently as this year—it’s understandable that this news might raise eyebrows among Black people, immigration reform advocates and human rights activists.
But we shall see.
SEE ALSO:
Haitian Migrants Reportedly Freed On ‘Very Large Scale’ As U.S. Shamed Into Stopping Deportations
Whips On Horseback: U.S. Officials Claim Nothing Inhumane Is Happening To Haitian Migrants Being Removed From Texas
Devastating Photos From Haiti Earthquake Show Extent Of Death Toll, Injuries As Recovery, Rebuilding Begins
Devastating Photos From Haiti Earthquake Show Extent Of Death Toll, Injuries As Recovery, Rebuilding Begins
1.Source:Getty 1 of 85
2.Source:Getty 2 of 85
3.Source:Getty 3 of 85
4.Source:Getty 4 of 85
5.Source:Getty 5 of 85
6.Source:Getty 6 of 85
7.Source:Getty 7 of 85
8.Source:Getty 8 of 85
9.Source:Getty 9 of 85
10.Source:Getty 10 of 85
11.Source:Getty 11 of 85
12.Source:Getty 12 of 85
13.Source:Getty 13 of 85
14.Source:Getty 14 of 85
15.Source:Getty 15 of 85
16.Source:Getty 16 of 85
17.Source:Getty 17 of 85
18.Source:Getty 18 of 85
19.Source:Getty 19 of 85
20.Source:Getty 20 of 85
21.Source:Getty 21 of 85
22.Source:Getty 22 of 85
23.Source:Getty 23 of 85
24.Source:Getty 24 of 85
25.Source:Getty 25 of 85
26.Source:Getty 26 of 85
27.Source:Getty 27 of 85
28.Source:Getty 28 of 85
29.Source:Getty 29 of 85
30.Source:Getty 30 of 85
31.Source:Getty 31 of 85
32.Source:Getty 32 of 85
33.Source:Getty 33 of 85
34.Source:Getty 34 of 85
35.Source:Getty 35 of 85
36.Source:Getty 36 of 85
37.Source:Getty 37 of 85
38.Source:Getty 38 of 85
39.Source:Getty 39 of 85
40.Source:Getty 40 of 85
41.Source:Getty 41 of 85
42.Source:Getty 42 of 85
43.Source:Getty 43 of 85
44.Source:Getty 44 of 85
45.Source:Getty 45 of 85
46.Source:Getty 46 of 85
47.Source:Getty 47 of 85
48.Source:Getty 48 of 85
49.Source:Getty 49 of 85
50.Source:Getty 50 of 85
51.Source:Getty 51 of 85
52.Source:Getty 52 of 85
53.Source:Getty 53 of 85
54.Source:Getty 54 of 85
55.Source:Getty 55 of 85
56.Source:Getty 56 of 85
57.Source:Getty 57 of 85
58.Source:Getty 58 of 85
59.Source:Getty 59 of 85
60.Source:Getty 60 of 85
61.Source:Getty 61 of 85
62.Source:Getty 62 of 85
63.Source:Getty 63 of 85
64.Source:Getty 64 of 85
65.Source:Getty 65 of 85
66.Source:Getty 66 of 85
67.Source:Getty 67 of 85
68.Source:Getty 68 of 85
69.Source:Getty 69 of 85
70.Source:Getty 70 of 85
71.Source:Getty 71 of 85
72.Source:Getty 72 of 85
73.Source:Getty 73 of 85
74.Source:Getty 74 of 85
75.Source:Getty 75 of 85
76.Source:Getty 76 of 85
77.Source:Getty 77 of 85
78.Source:Getty 78 of 85
79.Source:Getty 79 of 85
80.Source:Getty 80 of 85
81.Source:Getty 81 of 85
82.Source:Getty 82 of 85
83.Source:Getty 83 of 85
84.Source:Getty 84 of 85
85.Source:Getty 85 of 85
Biden Administration Seeks Contract For Guantánamo Bay Migrant Detention Facility, Says Haitians At Texas Border Won’t Be Sent There was originally published on newsone.com