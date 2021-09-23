Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Rihanna Looks Like A Stunner In A Custom Bottega Veneta Ensemble At Her Savage X Fenty Vol 3 Show

The billionaire trendsetter dazzled in this custom Bottega Veneta ensemble.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 presented by Amazon Prime Video - Step and Repeat

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The Savage X Fenty Vol 3 show has already taken place while the rest of the world awaits the premiere on Friday, September 24th via Amazon Prime and Amazon Fashion. While we have minor details like who was in attendance and what Rihanna wore on the red carpet, we’ll have to wait and see what the billionaire entrepreneur has up her sleeves when it comes to the production of her 3rd lingerie runway show.

Rihanna, known as a fashion maven and boss business babe, hit the carpet of her event in a slightly neon, slightly mustard green custom Bottega Veneta dress with a matching cropped jacket. The sparkly number was partnered with black, waist-length hair and minimal accessories.

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 presented by Amazon Prime Video - Step and Repeat

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

This is a bomb carpet look, but knowing Rihanna she might make a few wardrobe changes during the course of her show. This year, the visionary is stepping things up a notch with celebrity models, great performances and so much more. The fashion and beauty mogul has positioned herself as an innovator and boundary pusher when it comes to diversity and inclusion. Expect to see the unexpected during Savage X Fenty’s Vol 3 show. Tune in tomorrow via Amazon Prime to watch the show, and visit Amazon Fashion to purchase pieces from the collection.

 

DON’T MISS…

Rihanna Teases Fans With A Steamy Snippet Of The Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Which Debuts This Friday

Rihanna Reminds Us Why She’s The Fashion Queen In Dazed Magazine’s 30th Anniversary Issue

Rihanna The Coin Collector Is Set To Launch Fenty Parfum To Her Growing Empire

Rihanna Looks Like A Stunner In A Custom Bottega Veneta Ensemble At Her Savage X Fenty Vol 3 Show  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 3 weeks ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 5 months ago
08.26.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 6 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 6 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 6 months ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 7 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 9 months ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 10 months ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 11 months ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 12 months ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close