Ex-Louisiana Cop Charged For Beating Black Man With A Flashlight 18 Times

The former cop would later lie and tell officials that Larry Bowman struck another officer and that he only hit the motorist repeatedly to get him into handcuffs.

Source: AP / Youtube

An ex-Louisiana state police officer was indicted by a grand jury for beating a Black man 18 times with a flashlight in Monroe, Louisiana.

According to officials Jacob Brown repeatedly struck Larry Bowman with his flashlight after a routine traffic stop. Bowman was left with a broken jaw, broken ribs, and a gashed forehead.

Brown, who didn’t arrive on the scene until after Bowman was removed from his car and taken to the ground. Video then shows Brown hit Bowman 18 times with his flashlight, lasting 24 seconds. Brown would later tell officials that Bowman struck another officer and that he hit him repeatedly to get him into handcuffs. The video shows this was a lie as there was no instance of Bowman striking an officer. Bowman was initially pulled over for improper lane usage, a harmless traffic offense.

After the incident, Brown was charged with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law.

Capt. Nick Manale, a state police spokesman, condemned Brown’s actions calling them unjustifiable. “Brown engaged in excessive and unjustifiable actions and failed to report the use of force to his supervisors,” he said.

The Louisiana State Police are also under federal investigation for the beatings of at least two other Black men. Ronald Greene was killed by Louisiana state troopers after a high-speed chase had gone awry. Body cam from the incident shows troopers stunning, punching, and dragging Greene until he is visibly injured.

According to the Associated Press, a dozen cases over the past decade found troopers or their bosses ignored or concealed evidence of beatings, deflected blame, and impeded efforts to root out misconduct. The investigations are ongoing. Brown also has a history of violence against Blacks while on the job. According to AP, Brown has 23 uses of force dating back to 2015, 19 of which were on Black people. He also faces state charges stemming from two other violent arrests of Black motorists.

Bowman still faces a heap of charges including the battery of a police officer, resisting an officer, and improper lane usage.

Check out the video from the body cam below:

Police killings 2020

117 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

116 photos Launch gallery

117 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 117 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

117 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

UPDATED: 2:30 p.m. ET, Sept. 2, 2021 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police But it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple killings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict in April. That has been especially true in Washington, D.C., where police shot three people in one week, killing two of them, including George D. Watson during a fatal encounter on Tuesday night. According to the police narrative, officers responded after someone called 911 to report a man brandishing a gun on an apartment balcony. The Washington Post reported that a cop fired at Watson when he aimed the gun at police. The 34-year-old died on the scene. Officers ultimately determined that Watson was armed with a pellet gun typically used with paintballs that does not pose any lethal threat. Watson's names join a long list of other Black men and boys killed by the police, including people who have become household names for all the wrong reasons like Tamir Rice, Botham Jean, E.J. Bradford and Michael Brown. But there are plenty of others whose police killings never went "viral," including people like Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.

Ex-Louisiana Cop Charged For Beating Black Man With A Flashlight 18 Times  was originally published on newsone.com

Photos
