Jeannie Mai’s Ex-Husband Calls Her ‘Trash’ Amid News Of Her Baby Announcement

Now, was that necessary??? You can hit play to see Freddy’s comment.

This was ugly, but things got even uglier when Linsey Toole, Freddy’s girl, blasted Jeannie Mai for allegedly mistreating her while she was pregnant amid her and Freddy’s divorce. Toole let the allegations roll after a social media user told her to delete her Instagram account, she wrote in response:

“Sick of the @‘s All orchestrated by her and still happening after all these years. Every time something happens with her we get bombarded by trolls because of the narrative she led people to believe. Listen go live that troll life. Create fake accounts to attack people if that makes you feel better. But let’s set some facts straight. Since she won’t publicly clear our name and own her lies, let me just let you in on a little news flash. SHE asked for a divorce. SHE is responsible for her own actions. All Freddy is guilty of is moving on quickly. He moved on a couple of months after SHE filed for divorce. BIG D*** DEAL.”

“I probably should’ve waited until that divorce she drug on was final but unfortunately I didn’t. I probably shouldn’t have been emotional and wrote her publicly but I was sick of her shenanigans and I did. No one cheated (on our end.) So get over it people. There’s ZERO tea here. She just led y’all to believe there was. She moved on and hopefully she’s truly happy. She’s not talking about Freddy anymore so that’s nice. About d*** time.

Linsey ended by suggesting Jeannie Mai “put her through” something while she was pregnant.

“I truly don’t want to put her through what she put me through when I was pregnant. Stop the drama and let us all live.”

Freddy and his salty sidekick might want to pipe down because Jeannie has a lot of supporters willing to go up to bat for her, including her friend and cohost Loni Love. Loni classily clapped back at Freddy’s comment asking him to show baby Jenkins some grace.

What a mess! Did YOU think these people will be fighting like this after divorce?

Who talks about a preggo lady this way?!

So far neither Jeannie nor Jeezy have responded and Jeannie’s unbotheredly posting about her growing pregnancy breasts in a sponsored ad…

and documenting her visits to the doctor.

