Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Nike As The ‘Hot Girl Coach’

Megan Thee Stallion has teamed up with Nike through the Nike Training Club app as the "Hot Girl Coach" in an effort to inspire her fans to get active. 

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
2021 Music Midtown

Source: Paras Griffin / Gett

Who better than Megan Thee Stallion to coach us in achieving the perfect body? The Grammy-Award winning rapper has teamed up with Nike through the Nike Training Club app as the “Hot Girl Coach” in an effort to inspire her fans to get active. She took to her Instagram account to announce the partnership and to encourage others to join her on this fitness journey.

Megan athletically posed in her burnt orange Nike workout set as she introduced her new venture.  In her Instagram caption she wrote, “It’s time to work. Check out my workouts and tips on wellness more in the Nike Training Club (NTC) app now.”  Too add fuel to the workout encouragement, Megan posted a slideshow of pictures showing off her sculpted body in a purple camouflaged Nike sports bra and matching leggings and another picture of her doing stretches.  In addition to the workout app, her favorite workout looks are shoppable as well.

In a previous post, Megan announced her partnership with Nike by sharing a video that dives deeper into her fitness journey.

The Houston native revealed that growing up she was always told to play basketball, track, or volleyball because of her height and athletic built.  However, neither one of those sports were her passion.  She later found her passion in  performing which she calls her sport, and she encouraged her fans to make sports whatever they wanted it to be as well.  She wrote, “So I’m sharing my fitness story to let you know sport is whatever ya want it to be. Dance is my sport. Rapping is my sport. Performing is my sport. I am an athlete, and so are you.”

Megan’s workouts are available in the US and UK now.  Check out Nike for more information.

DON’T MISS…

Megan Thee Stallion Is A Golden Goddess On The Cover Of Time100

Megan Thee Stallion Gives Us Body In Her Calvins

Megan Thee Stallion Slays in Coach x BAPE Collaboration

Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Nike As The ‘Hot Girl Coach’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 4 weeks ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 5 months ago
08.26.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 6 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 6 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 6 months ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 7 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 9 months ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 10 months ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 11 months ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 12 months ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close