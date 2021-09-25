Arts & Entertainment
Nicki Minaj Steps Out In Purple Ombré Knee Length Wig

Nicki Minaj's new purple ombré wig is everything!

Nicki Minaj at the Diesel Store

Source: Mondadori Portfolio / Getty

When it comes to debuting hot new looks, Nicki Minaj has done it again! Last night, the rapper posed up on Instagram looking pretty in purple, blue, and pink in a colorful look that instantly made us think of unicorns. She wore a matching blue Chanel shirt and leggings and paired them with pink furry slide-in heels. Although she wore minimal jewelry, they definitely made a statement as she bracelets, rings, and a blinged-out anklet that we couldn’t keep our eyes off of. Per usual, her makeup was flawless and accentuated her natural beauty, but it was her hair that really made the statement! Rocking a gorgeous purple, ombré wig, Nicki struck her best pose as the ends of the long wig draped the floor.

Check out the Instagram pic below.

And earlier today, the rapper shared another picture of her fly outfit and trendy wig on Instagram, this time swapping her pink shoes for a pair of black sandals. Instead of squatting down, in this image, Nicki stood up so we could really see just how long that wig is. She flicked it up with rapper Lil Baby, adding the caption “💧 2 hard @lilbaby.”

But while Nicki is busy showing off looks on the ‘Gram, Twitter is not letting her off the hook for the recent controversy she’s involved herself in, which has caused her to trend on the Internet for days. Two weeks ago, the rapper initially made headlines for her public hesitancy over vaccinations and for some of the trolling she spread on social media. And just last week, the Trinidadian-born entertainer was the talk of social media again after the daytime talk show, The Real, aired an exclusive interview with Jennifer Hough, the woman who accused Nicki’s husband, Kenneth Petty, of rape in 1994. Fans and critics of the entertainer took to social media to tweet their frustration with Nicki’s response to Hough’s story, expressing their disappointment in the rapper for her alleged harassment and mistreatment of Hough after she went public with her story. Hough is currently suing the couple for directly and indirectly threatening and harassing her.

5 Times Nicki Minaj Served Us Lewks On a Platter

Nicki Minaj Wishes Her Son A 3 Months With This Sweet Maternity Photo

Nicki Minaj Steps Out In Purple Ombré Knee Length Wig  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

