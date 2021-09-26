Sports
Twitter Reacts To Kyrie Irving Refusing To Get Vaccinated & Reportedly Liking Conspiracy Theories Online

Never one to hide his opinion, Kyrie Irving’s involved in yet another controversial act.

Saturday evening Rolling Stone published a bombshell piece detailing the inner workings of the NBA’s attempt to get all of its players vaccinated against the coronavirus. While 90% are reportedly vaccinated, the rest consists of some notable superstars who refuse to get the shot. Of those players, one of the biggest is Kyrie Irving.

Irving has recently been following and liking conspiracy posts on Instagram that state the Moderna vaccine has a chip in it and it connects Black people to a master computer that leads to “a master plan for Satan.”

While the 29-year-old is known to not speak to the media often, Rolling Stone spoke to his aunt Tyki Irving, who runs his family foundation, and confirmed that he refuses to get the vaccine which could pose major issues given New York’s mandate.

“There are so many other players outside of him who are opting out, I would like to think they would make a way,” Tyki Irving said. “It could be like every third game. So it still gives you a full season of being interactive and being on the court, but with the limitations that they’re, of course, oppressing upon you. There can be some sort of formula where the NBA and the players can come to some sort of agreement.”

Check out how Twitter is reacting to Irving not getting vaccinated in the gallery below:

