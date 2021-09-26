Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Rihanna And Erykah Badu Link Up At The Savage X Fenty Fashion Show And Set Twitter Ablaze

A Rihanna and Erykah Badu link-up is the energy we never knew we needed.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
The Fashion Awards 2019 - Roaming Arrivals

Source: Gareth Cattermole/BFC / Getty

Beauties, we’re always excited whenever two beautiful, boss beauties link up and this past weekend was no different! Upon the premiere of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show on September 24 on Amazon Prime, fans were shocked and excited to learn that Ms. Erykah Badu herself was set to walk in the third annual event, modeling the latest pieces from Rih Rih’s trendy lingerie line, and after fans had a chance to view the show, the Internet was instantly set ablaze at the thought of these two beautiful energies connecting for the world to see.

Here are a few selfies of the beauties linking up backstage at the show.

And once fans got wind of the powerful link up, they took to Twitter to share their excitement.  “Nah @rihanna got it with these fashion shows!!! She got the one and only @fatbellybella in her damn show,” one fan tweeted. 

While another said, “If you haven’t already seen @rihanna #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW 3 please watch it absolutely phenomenal. @fatbellybella slayed …definitely a must watch all of them.”

And here’s another fan who took to Twitter to comment that Erykah’s walk was “everything.”

Erykah Badu also took to social media to post a fun moment between the two, showing fans when she gave Rihanna her own fragrance as a special gift. “Thanks, RiRi. I had a ball at your @savagexfenty show,” she wrote as the caption. “Always cool to spend a lil love time with a fellow visionary Pisces mind. Enjoy the scents I like your hustle. -badu”

Got to love it!

Don’t miss… 

Fenty Beauty Made Rihanna A Billionaire

Rihanna And LVMH Put The Fenty Fashion House On Hold

Rihanna And Erykah Badu Link Up At The Savage X Fenty Fashion Show And Set Twitter Ablaze  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 4 weeks ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 5 months ago
08.26.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 6 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 6 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 6 months ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 7 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 9 months ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 10 months ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 11 months ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 12 months ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close