Megyn Kelly Has Sent The Internet Into A Frenzy With These Offensive Twitter Moments

She’s the conservative pundit that everyone loves to hate. Megyn Kelly has made headlines for making several racist comments that have had folks puzzled as to why she’s still even allowed to appear on-air, like in 2018, where she commented in support of Blackface. Or the time where she stared straight into the camera on FOX News and insisted to children that Santa Claus was white? Maybe you remember her most recent spat with tennis all-Star Naomi Osaka earlier this year.

Kelly called out the four-time Grand Slam champion on Twitter for appearing on the cover of Sports Illustrated after she decided to withdraw from the French Open to prioritize her mental health.

The silly Twitter feud began after the podcast host responded to conservative reporter Clay Davis’ tweet criticizing the young athlete for a number of her achievements.

“Since saying she’s too introverted to talk to the media after tennis matches, Naomi Osaka has launched a reality show, a Barbie, and now is on the cover of the SI swimsuit issue,” he wrote.

Megyn commented in response: “Let’s not forget the cover of (& interview in) Vogue Japan and Time Mag!”

Shortly after Osaka caught wind of the former FOX News host’s shady comments, the 23-year-old fired back.

“Seeing as you’re a journalist, I would’ve assumed you would take the time to research what the lead times are for magazines,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “If you did that, you would’ve found out I shot all of my covers last year. Instead, your first reaction is to hop on here and spew negativity, do better, Megan,” she concluded. The young tennis star blocked Kelly to put an end to their Twitter feud.

However, Kelly wasn’t satisfied. The 50-year-old made sure to get one last word in before the dust settled.

“Poor @naomiosaka blocked me while taking a shot at me (guess she’s only tough on the courts). She is apparently arguing that she shot her many covers b/4 publicly, claiming she was too socially anxious to deal w/press. Truth is she just doesn’t like Qs she can’t control. Admit it,” she barked back.

Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit editor M.J. Daly later shared that she felt Kelly was “bullying” Osaka during an episode of the “People’s Every Day” podcast.

“Well, first of all, we did that shoot back in December of 2020,” she explained of the shoot. “It’s such bullying, and it’s so unnecessary, and this woman did nothing wrong. I’m like, ‘You know what, you’re journalists. How about you do your job and you fact-check instead of jumping all over this woman for attention?’”

Day added that Kelly’s vitriol towards Osaka was “part of the problem” with society’s views on mental health.

“How about we do our due diligence and make sure we know what the reality of a situation before we come for people?” Day continued. “It broke my heart to see someone who is really living her life for the betterment of others while also trying to pursue her own passion, which is tennis and fashion. Let her live. Let her make decisions for herself that protect her own well-being. It’s at no cost to anyone.”

This isn’t the first time that Kelly has let her offensive flag fly high. Let’s look at a few other instances where the conservative chatterbox has taken things a little too far on Twitter.

1. Kelly’s Tweet Calling Out Colin Kaepernick

In January of last year, Megyn was in hot water after she decided to respond to Colin Kaepernick’s tweet condemning former President Donald Trump’s controversial airstrike against Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

“There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism,” the 49ers alum tweeted in response to Soleimani’s death.

“America has always sanctioned and besieged Black and Brown bodies both at home and abroad,” Kaepernick added. “America militarism is the weapon wielded by American imperialism, to enforce its policing and plundering of the nonwhite world.”

Kelly quickly clapped back at Kaepernick:

“Because everything is racist. Everything. Even fighting back against terrorists who kill Americans. Nike, feeling proud?” she wrote.

Her fiery tweet quickly gained the attention of Selma director Ava DuVernay who swiftly shut down the right-leaning commentator for her insensitive banter.

“You should be ashamed. Educate yourself before you talk about racism and legitimate claims,” wrote DuVernay, 47. “You sound like what you are. Ignorant. Attention seeking. And desperate. That will be all.”

Of course, in true Megyn fashion, the journalist could not step away from the keyboard without letting off one more tweet:

“No, I will not be shamed over calling out bullshit claims of racism – which undermine the legitimate claims,” she wrote in response to DuVernay. “Killing a terrorist is not about skin color; it’s about protecting our country from a guy who murdered hundreds of Americans, period.”

2. Megyn Kelly Beefs With Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones

Kelly and the New York Times staff writer got into a fiery exchange on Twitter after Kelly tweeted in support of the U.S. Dept of Education’s recent decision to scale back on prioritizing race-related curriculum in schools.

“This is great! The ppl pushed back against the feds rewarding schools that teach Kendi & the 1619 project, and it worked! Remember: the loudest voices on Twitter (which is far-Left)/the news (which is “woke”) do not represent the majority of Americans. Your voice matters,” Kelly tweeted.

The 1619 Project, which Hannah-Jones spearheaded in 2019, served as an educational resource that many schools referred to when teaching students about American’s difficult history with racism towards Black Americans. The Pulitzer Prize winner faced an outpour of backlash after the initiative was implemented in several schools.

Hannah-Jones decided to stand up to Kelly, replying:

“I guess it’s good you no longer pretend to be a journalist anymore. Be well.”

Kelly fired back at Hannah-Jones’ response right away. “Says the woman who quietly tried to cleanse her dishonest “reporting” without even having the spine to own her shameful errors. This is why scholars from the L and R have panned your work as anti-historical & dangerous. It belongs nowhere near K-12 education,” she said.

Hannah-Jones eviscerated Kelly with one final blow: “If only I’d done penetrating journalism like, Special Report: Santa is White.”

3. Megyn Kelly Slams HBO For Dropping’ Gone With The Wind’

Kelly was furious with HBO last year after the network decided to pull the classic 1939 film Gone With the Wind from streaming services during the height of the George Floyd protests.

“Are we going to pull all of the movies in which women are treated as sex objects too? Guess how many films we’ll have left? Where does this end??” Kelly tweeted.

She continued criticizing the network in a follow-up post:

“OK @hbomax – let’s do this – every episode of ‘Friends’ needs to go right now. If not, you hate women (& LGBTQ ppl, who also don’t fare well on ‘Friends’). Obviously Game of Thrones has to go right now,” Kelly added. “Anything by John Hughes … Woody Allen… could go on & on… & on…& on…”

5. Kelly Slams the media over Rose McGowan’s Harvey Weinstein Allegation

Kelly slammed the media earlier this month for sparsely reporting on Rose McGowan. The latter alleged that six months before she came forward with sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein, California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife reached out to her, relaying a message from Weinstein’s attorney David Boies. The actress appeared alongside Republican California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder, two days before the state’s recall election in which Elder was trying to unseat the Democrat.

“Wonder if the media that has so joyfully tried to tear down ⁦@larryelder (a Black man whose dad was raised in the Jim Crow south) will bring the same vigor to this allegation re the CA governor’s wife trying to help buy a rape victim’s silence,” she tweeted.

6. Megyn Gets Eviscerated over the “Quiet Rooms” tweet.

Megyn Kelly was slammed to oblivion by social media watchdogs after she hit send on a strange tweet inaccurately calling out “quiet rooms” at the U.S. Open.

“Good Lord please never let the snowflakes who need this sign up for our military,” Kelly wrote.

However, one journalist was quick to shut down Kelly’s odd take.

“Quiet rooms have been part of the USMC Health Service Support Operations for more than 20 years,” journalist Timothy Burke replied while also providing documentation to support his claim.

Naysayers wailed on the former NBC news correspondent for disregarding mental health sufferers who also included members of the military.

“The military shouldn’t have access to mental health resources” is a hell of a take, Megyn, wrote one Twitter goer. “PS pretty sure having your own green room at your cushy media job counts as a “quiet safe space, snowflake.”

“Yes, please lord, never let our servicemen and women prioritize mental health,” another person sarcastically chimed in.

Megyn Kelly Has Sent The Internet Into A Frenzy With These Offensive Twitter Moments was originally published on newsone.com

