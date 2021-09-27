Ohio
According to NBC4i, Starbucks is offering a free cup of coffee to customers Wednesday to celebrate National Coffee Day and their 50th anniversary.

In order to receive the free coffee, either hot or iced, customers must bring their own clean reusable cup inside a participating café.

Reusable cups can be up to 20 oz. (venti sized), limit one per customer, in-store only, no order ahead, drive-thru orders, or modifiers.

For the full NBC4 story click here

How to get free Starbucks this week  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

