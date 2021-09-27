CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Starbucks is offering a free cup of coffee to customers Wednesday to celebrate National Coffee Day and their 50th anniversary.
In order to receive the free coffee, either hot or iced, customers must bring their own clean reusable cup inside a participating café.
Reusable cups can be up to 20 oz. (venti sized), limit one per customer, in-store only, no order ahead, drive-thru orders, or modifiers.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Notable Black Anti-Vaxxers Who Won't Endorse The COVID-19 Vaccine
18 photos Launch gallery
Notable Black Anti-Vaxxers Who Won't Endorse The COVID-19 Vaccine
1. Laila AliSource:Getty 1 of 18
2. Kent BazemoreSource:Getty 2 of 18
3. Trey BurkeSource:Getty 3 of 18
4. Busta RhymesSource:Getty 4 of 18
5. Herman CainSource:Getty 5 of 18
6. Wayne Dupree, right-wing talk show hostSource:Twitter.com/WayneDupreeShow 6 of 18
7. Larry ElderSource:Getty 7 of 18
8. Louis FarrakhanSource:Getty 8 of 18
9. Thomas 'The Hitman' HearnsSource:Getty 9 of 18
10. Dwight HowardSource:Getty 10 of 18
11. DJ Maseo from De La SoulSource:Getty 11 of 18
12. Nicki MinajSource:Getty 12 of 18
13. Cam NewtonSource:Getty 13 of 18
14. Candace OwensSource:Getty 14 of 18
15. Pete RockSource:Getty 15 of 18
16. Kanye WestSource:Getty 16 of 18
17. Andrew WigginsSource:Getty 17 of 18
18. Letitia WrightSource:Getty 18 of 18
The Latest:
- Presale Tickets for Nelly Music Series Available August 26!!
- How to get free Starbucks this week
- Black Google Employee Kicked Off Campus After Security Didn’t Believe He Worked There
- Kelly Price Breaks Her Silence After COVID Battle & Missing Report: ‘I Died’ [VIDEO]
- Right-Wing Support For Border Patrol Grows After Agents Whip Haitian Migrants With Horse Reins
- Kelly Price: Speaks Out And Says She Is Not Missing & Speaks About Covid [VIDEO]
- Cincinnati: Car Falls Off The Ramp Downtown
- Win Tickets to See Earth Wind & Fire
- Over A Year After George Floyd’s Murder, Minneapolis Residents Organize To Expand Public Safety Housing Opportunity
- Megyn Kelly Has Sent The Internet Into A Frenzy With These Offensive Twitter Moments
- Rep. Karen Bass Could Be Gearing Up For A Mayoral Run
How to get free Starbucks this week was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com