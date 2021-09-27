Arts & Entertainment
Will Smith Gives 50+ And Fabulous On The Cover Of GQ Magazine’s November Issue

Will Smith covers GQ Magazine's November Issue and speaks openly in his interview about a new memoir he is preparing and his latest film projects

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Will Smith covers GQ Magazine’s November Issue and speaks openly in his interview about a new memoir he is preparing and his latest film projects.  The Academy Award-winning actor posed comfortably in a chair on the cover of GQ while donning a $1,675 brown collared shirt by Loro Piana.

In the Issue, Will Smith opens up about his latest films and projects and adopting an indifferent attitude about life which he refers to as his “f*&^-it 50s”.  This November, Will will be publishing a memoir that details his estranged relationship with his father, his journey to discovering himself, and his relationship triumphs and hardships with his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith.  At this time in his life, Will’s aim is to create stories that encourage people live life to the fullest.  In his interview in GQ, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star stated that he wanted to “strictly to tell stories that help people figure out how to be happy here.” He continued: “The idea is I spent the first half of my life gathering, gathering, gathering, and now the second half of my life is going to be giving it all away.”

Will Smith is currently working on the movie, Emancipation which tells the story of an abused slave referred to as “Whipped Peter.”  Will is also starring in the film, King Richard (set to hit theaters in November), where he portrays Serena and Venus Williams’ father Richard Williams.

Check out more of Will’s looks in the GQ November Issue below.

Will Smith Gets Transparent On The State Of His Summer Body “I’m In The Worst Shape Of My Life”

Willow Smith Makes A Powerful Statement By Shaving Her Hair Onstage During Her “Whip My Hair” Performance

5 Times Jada Pinkett-Smith Was #StyleGoals

 

