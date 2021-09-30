The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Episode 35 “If You ​See Something, Say Something”

Arts & Entertainment
Kelly Price went missing, R. Kelly was convicted, and the search for Gabby Petito‘s fiancé is underway. The hosts undress the controversies over the past week and include personal experiences. On a brighter note, we have guest Christian Keys, the writer and Executive Producer of Eva’s hit show All The Queen’s Men. He gives us some behind-the-scenes details on the show, plus discusses his additional current and upcoming projects. We’ll wrap it up with the final question to undress—and it involves wedding bells.

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to  www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

What tones are you feeling this Fall?  Check out some of our favorite picks for these cooler temperatures in our virtual closet at  Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom.

