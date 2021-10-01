BET Previews Season Two Of ‘Games People Play’ Starring Emmy Winner Karrueche Tran

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A new season of exciting television is among us, and one show that many people will be sure to tune in for is BET’s hit drama Games People Play.

After suffering a delay due to the global pandemic, the trailer for season two has finally arrived and tit’s all set to premiere in just a few weeks.

The series, which is based off Angela Burt-Murray’s popular 2014 novel Games Divas Play, enjoyed a very successful debut season in 2019 starring Lauren London and Insecure actor Sarunas Jackson. The new season will see both actors return in different capacities, but this time around the leading lady will be Claws standout Karrueche Tran, who earlier this year had a historic win at the 2021 Daytime Emmys as the first AAPI-identifying person to win for lead actress in either Daytime or Primetime.

More on the stars of Games People Play and their involvement in season 2 below:

LAUREN LONDON plays "Vanessa King" (limited role), a loyal yet skeptical wife who married her high school sweetheart as he was being drafted into the nation's premiere professional basketball league.

SARUNAS J. JACKSON plays "Marques King," who is an all-star baller that was able to prepare himself for all aspects of life as a professional basketball player, except the women.

JACKIE LONG plays "Kareem Johnson," Marques' best friend and assistant, is a former college basketball standout once destined for fame and fortune.

KARRUECHE TRAN plays "Eden Lazlo," the LA Vipers owner's daughter and newly named VP of basketball operations, who further complicates Marques King's love life.

PARKER MCKENNA POSEY plays "Laila James," a cunning and alluring, yet struggling actress. When she realizes that she is never going to get ahead based on pure talent, she decides to embrace her sexy, flashy side to get ahead on social media. She finds that in LA, fame is the ultimate drug.

KAREN OBILOM plays "Nia Bullock," a quick-witted, smart and savvy blogger, who gets a new job that she thinks is going to launch her long-dreamed-of journalism career. However, as it turns out, this new job pulls her into the world of celebrity gossip – big names, high stakes and never-ending scandal.

BRANDI DENISE plays "Quanisha," Kareem's feisty girlfriend who will do anything to protect him and their relationship. She is not to be messed with and is always ready to hook you up with a tight weave or some box braids in a minute.

KENDALL KYNDALL plays "Marquis 'MJ' Jackson," Nia's faithful assistant, but also one of her best friends. These two have the type of relationship where they can practically finish each other's sentences.

Watch the new trailer for season 2 of Games People Play below, which premieres Tuesday, Oct. 19, on BET:

BET Previews Season Two Of ‘Games People Play’ Starring Emmy Winner Karrueche Tran was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

