Why Aren’t We Talking About Orlando Brown Now That He’s Doing Better?

For years, it appeared that Disney’s That’s So Raven star Orlando Brown was simply unable to get himself together and stay himself out of trouble with the law. From DUI charges to failure to show up in court to answer for DUI charges, to public intoxication and disturbing the peace, to drug possession and battery—not to mention his infamous Dr. Phil interview where he revealed he’s fathered multiple children who he never sees and who “don’t know me”—Brown pretty much stayed in the news for all the wrong reasons and fans across social media were left to wonder: “Bruh, is this dude OK?”

Well, it appears that Brown is, in fact, OK, and he’s well on his way to turning his life around. But, curiously, his redemption arc hasn’t received nearly as much media attention as his troubled past behavior.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Brown in November will graduate from Rise Discipleship, a six-month in-patient recovery program in Abilene, Texas, with a mission to help men overcome addiction, homelessness and other hardships.

“I can tell you that I’m OK. I’m alive,” Brown reportedly said in a recent interview. “I was in an unsafe position and it has been shaky but at the end of the day all I can tell you is I’m OK and I’m graduating.”

During a fundraising event for Rise Discipleship last week, Brown opened up about his journey from addiction to returning to good health saying, “I didn’t know what I was doing. I was addicted to the internet. All kinds of stuff,” the Houston Chronicle reported in July.

Brown said he learned about the Rise, which provides housing, food and other basic needs for its residents, through his then-fiancée and now wife, Danielle Brown, according to BCK.

Brown can be seen looking happy and healthy in a recent photo with his wife and two-year-old son, who he revealed during his Dr. Phil interview was “still in the belly.”

Jubal Elrod, who, according to the Chronicle, is described as the “home overseer” at Rise, confirmed Brown’s turnaround and praised him for his leadership among other residents throughout his time in the program.

“He’s completely turned around,” Elrod said. “He got on this like in his third week, hit it like a man. Now he’s leading classes. He’s actually overseeing discipline and teaching other brothers how to get through it.”

If you’ve ever known anyone who suffers from drug or alcohol addiction, you know it’s a lifelong battle that doesn’t end once the person is clean. So here’s hoping Brown stays on the positive path and sees all the happiness and success he didn’t experience while he was at a lower point in his life.

Orlando Brown, we salute you and wish you the best.

Notable Black People Who Have Died From Drug Overdoses 18 photos Launch gallery Notable Black People Who Have Died From Drug Overdoses 1. Fuquan Johnson Source:Getty 1 of 18 2. Frankie Lymon Source:Getty 2 of 18 3. Dinah Washington Source:Getty 3 of 18 4. Rob Pilatus Source:Getty 4 of 18 5. David Ruffin Source:Getty 5 of 18 6. Pimp C Source:Getty 6 of 18 7. Chris "Mac Daddy" Kelly Source:Getty 7 of 18 8. Shock G Source:Getty 8 of 18 9. Ol' Dirty Bastard Source:Getty 9 of 18 10. Billie Holiday Source:Getty 10 of 18 11. Eugene "Big Daddy" Lipscomb Source:Getty 11 of 18 12. Len Bias Source:Getty 12 of 18 13. Ike Turner Source:Getty 13 of 18 14. Prince Source:Getty 14 of 18 15. Michael Jackson Source:Getty 15 of 18 16. Juice WRLD Source:Getty 16 of 18 17. Michael K. Williams Source:Getty 17 of 18 18. Jimi Hendrix Source:Getty 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading Notable Black People Who Have Died From Drug Overdoses Notable Black People Who Have Died From Drug Overdoses [caption id="attachment_4202162" align="aligncenter" width="766"] Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 12:00 p.m. ET, Sept. 10, 2021 Throughout history, drug addictions have plagued the lives of so many celebrities. Drugs have always been a part of celebrity culture. Actors, singers, politicians, even social media influencers have all abused drugs, which has led to the deaths of some of our favorite celebrities. Imagine being poor, then one day you wake up with access to millions of dollars. Your fame and fortune can get you whatever you want, including drugs. For many Americans, a drug habit can set you back financially, but not celebrities. They have access to substances the average person can’t get their hands on. Many entertainers feel the only way to escape is to numb their world by heavy drug use, which, many times, can lead to drug overdoses. Highly addictive substances like heroin and cocaine have been drugs of choice by celebrities for decades. They also happen to be the most lethal. MORE: Why Are People Lacing Cocaine With Fentanyl And How Dangerous Is It? Cocaine, which is also known as the “party drug” is especially very popular among entertainers. Although not as lethal as the opioids, it is extremely addictive. Since it can be mixed with an opioid like fentanyl and go undetected, some celebrities have been unintentionally taking the opioid and overdosing by accident. Comedian Fuquan Johnson was one of two people who overdosed on cocaine laced with fentanyl at a party in Los Angeles on Sept. 2. A third person survived the overdose. Johnson's recent death has sparked widespread concern in the broader entertainment industry that more celebrities could be at risk of the same fate because so many of them use cocaine from possibly the same source. On top of that, actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn penthouse on Sept. 6 from an apparent heroin overdose. Although an autopsy was not immediately performed, authorities reported that there was evidence Williams overdosed on heroin. Even though Williams’ admitted fight with drug addiction is well documented, his death still caught people by surprise. Coupled with the death of Johnson in Los Angeles, the entertainment community was shocked and many folks were left asking questions that were going unanswered. To be sure, drug overdoses aren't a new phenomenon to entertainers. Michael Jackson and Prince both overdosed on opioids, but they are far from the only ones who died in that or a similar manner. Keep reading to find a running list (that we, hopefully, won't need to update too often) of notable Black people who died following drug overdoses.

Why Aren't We Talking About Orlando Brown Now That He's Doing Better? was originally published on newsone.com