“We’re Suffering”: Taraji P. Henson Shares Her Reason To Continue The Mental Health Discussion

The conversation surrounding mental health when it comes to Black people is one that isn’t discussed enough, and beloved actress Taraji P. Henson is hoping to change that with her Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation and a hit Facebook Watch series that tackles those issues directly.

We had the honor of having the former Empire star on the show to go in-depth about her mental health movement, and she was joined by best friend and Peace Of Mind co-host Tracie Jenkins.

Both ladies gave candid descriptions of their personal battles with depression and anxiety, even sharing tips on how they managed to get through the tough times and why it’s so important to give back by spreading the message.

Listen to our exclusive mental health chat with Taraji P. Henson and Tracie Jenkins from Peace Of Mind with Taraji on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

