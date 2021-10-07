Gary’s Tea: Is Jada Pinkett-Smith In An Entanglement With Duane Martin?! [WATCH]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
“Gary’s Tea” is all about relationships today, whether it be the one Jada Pinkett-Smith has with her husband’s best friend or Meek Mill comparing the “heartbreak” of having your cell mate replaced to that of losing a girlfriend.

While we’re sure Jada spending time with Duane Martin recently wasn’t as big of a deal that Gary made it out to be, the crew certainly got a laugh at the misconceived message that Meek probably wasn’t expecting from his comment.

Join the debate and get a few laughs in with “Gary’s Tea” today on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

