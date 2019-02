Virginia McLaurin’s excitement when she saw President Barack Obama in person for the first time can best be encapsulated in one word.

“Heeeeeeeeeeey!”

And with a shimmy and a shake, the 106-year-old woman opened her arms wide and gave the Leader of the Free World, a Black man, a huge hug.

