Donald Trump Foolishly Claims Haitians Crossing The Border “Probably Have AIDS”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Former president Donald Trump has said some pretty harsh things before, during and after his time in office, but recent remarks he made on television while speaking to Sean Hannity about Joe Biden’s “open borders agenda” proved to not only be unfounded but also nothing short of vitriol.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Pulling facts from thin air and speaking with all the might of an uninformed bigot, as per usual, Trump boldly made the claim that “hundreds of thousands” of people from Haiti suffer from a serious AIDS problem. He went on to call it “a step beyond” and “a real bad problem” before falsely claiming yet again that “many of those people probably have AIDS and they’re coming into our country and we don’t do anything about it.” He summed up his point by stating that an open borders policy in America would be a “death wish” to our country.

Read more of his rambling on Hannity below in regards to Haitians at the American border:

“When they allow this to happen to our country — we have hundreds of thousands of people pouring in every two weeks; hundreds of thousands! Coming from countries — we don’t even know from where they’re coming. They’re emptying out many countries.

I used to say that three — Guatemala, you could add Mexico, Honduras, you could add El Salvador — but I used to say three or four countries, I hear it’s 50 countries, they’re emptying out their prisons into the United States.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Claiming that Haiti houses some of the “toughest people on Earth,” Trump ended his rant by saying “they’re destroying our country.” The xenophobia in his remarks is hard to miss, especially when it’s virtually impossible to confirm anyone entering the country is battling AIDS or could spread the virus any more frequently than someone suffering with the disease that was born in America.

Let’s just be glad this man isn’t in the White House any longer. Peep the madness below:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Donald Trump Foolishly Claims Haitians Crossing The Border “Probably Have AIDS” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com