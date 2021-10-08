12 Celebrity Halloween Costume’s To Get You Ready For Spooky Season

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Brace yourselves…Spooky season is approaching!

Yes, it’s that time of year where we scramble to put together a good costume just in time for Halloween. If you’re looking for a costume that packs the perfect amount of fright, HelloBeautiful has got you covered. We’re taking a look at some of our favorite costumes from celebs who have gone all out for the creepy occasion. Remember when Ciara recreated the look from Cardi B’s Invasion Of Privacy album cover last year? The “1, 2 Step” crooner pulled off every last piece of Cardi’s ensemble to a tee, from her yellow finger wave hairstyle to her bold black and white checkered blazer. Ciara’s eldest son, Future, helped Mom complete the costume by dressing up as Cardi’s hubby, Offset.

This wasn’t the first time Cici absolutely shut down Halloween. Remember in 2019, when she and her NFL hubby Russell Wilson dressed up as Beyoncé and Jay-Z? The lovebirds ghoul’d up in the same iconic outfits that the power couple wore in their music video for “Ape Sh*t.”

Spot on, right?

You don’t have to break the bank when it comes to putting together a fun Halloween costume. With a bit of imagination, you can pull together the perfect look. If you’re looking for some inspiration, take a look at some of our favorite celebrity costumes from last year.

Saweetie

The “Best Friend” rapper eviscerated Halloween last year when she dressed up as Destiny’s Child members Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams to recreate their legendary Bootylicious album cover.

Halsey

Singer Halsey stole the show last Halloween as “Emily” from Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride. The star achieved the look by using an assortment of facepaint, a blue wig and a crown made of flowers just like the character in the children’s film.

Monica

Can you believe this is Monica? The singer ate and left absolutely no crumbs when she dressed up Michael Jackson in Thiller last year.

Cardi B

The Bronx native just knows how to turn heads. Cardi B dazzled last year as the slithery Greek monster Medusa. She even got the mythical creature’s head of venomous snakes down pact too! Cardi’s stone cold.

Tamron Hall

Famed daytime talk show host Tamron Hall obliterated her Diana Ross-inspired Halloween costume.

Gabrielle Union

The “Being Mary Jane” star and husband Dwyane Wade opted for something simpler last year. The family dressed up as ingredients needed for a tasty s’mores bar. Cute and simple, right?

Halle Berry

Simple but intricate, Halle Berry dazzled in Dia De Los Muertos face paint topped off with cool cosmetic jewlery stickers for some added flair.

Tifanny Haddish

Creative, timeless, and bold! Tiffany Haddish re-created the Ohio Player’s Pain album cover. She knocked it out the park in our opinon.

Lizzo

Lizzo slayed Spooky season last year as the fly that landed on Mike Pence’s head. This look could be easily achieved with a simple facemask and a pair of wings dolled up with your makeup of choice.

Tyra Banks

Last year, Tyra Banks took Halloween as the Couture Mistress of Darkness.

What are you thinking about dressing up as this Halloween? Tell us down below.

DON’T MISS…

How To Recreate This Glam Zombie Look For Halloween

5 Fun Makeup Looks That Will Have You Ready For A Quarantined Halloween

10 Halloween Costume Ideas Straight From ‘Lovecraft Country’

12 Celebrity Halloween Costume’s To Get You Ready For Spooky Season was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3: