Chloe Bailey ‘Upgrades Us’ With Latest Social Media Pics

Chloe Bailey channeled Beyoncé in her latest Instagram pics and we're patiently waiting for her to teach us her ways.

BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Every couple of days one of the Bailey sisters trends on social media simply for being fine and we’re always here for it! Today is Chloe’s turn as the eldest of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle dropped some new heat on Instagram that has us all swooning!

For her most recent appearance on the daytime talk show The Real, the singer opted for a sexy suit look that turned every head as she walked into the room! She wore a $4,145 Dolce and Gabbana corset blazer jacket and paired the look with $1,525 Jimmy Choo Thyra Black Suede Sandals with Pavé Crystal Cord Detail. Channeling her mentor Beyoncé, Chloe captioned her Instagram photo set, “partna lemma upgrade you…” 

“It’s the Beyoncé lyric captions for me 🔥 you and Halle been on it,” one fan commented while another said “Teach me,” and we’re patiently waiting for Chloe to teach us, too! 

During her appearance on The Real, the 23-year-old opened up about how her journey to self-discovery and body positivity and how all of that plays into the confident version of Chloe that we see play out on social media. ‘Well, it’s a journey,” she told the show’s hosts, Loni Love and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton. “I still haven’t completely learned how to do it. nd for me, when I write and create music it’s like this is what I would tell myself to make myself feel better and pump myself up.”
She continued,  “I’m so much in my head all the time and even though I might appear confident, most of the time inside I don’t feel that way. So it’s like the music is to pump myself up.”
Check out a snippet of her interview here.
We love to see our girl shine!

Chloe Bailey 'Upgrades Us' With Latest Social Media Pics  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Photos
