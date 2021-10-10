Arts & Entertainment
Balenciaga’s New Sock Booties Have Fashionistas Confused

Check out the new sock booties inside.

Street Style : Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 : Day Three

Source: Kirstin Sinclair / Getty

Beauties, Balenciaga just revealed their latest sock bootie for the spring ’22 season and needless to say, fashion heads are quite confused.

The new bootie features what looks like a thick, white gym sock that’s attached to black slip-in sandals with a skinny heel. The white, ribbed socks feature the Balenciaga logo on the ankles in a black contrasting hue. The entire look is reminiscent of the gym socks and black shower slides trend that Black folks have been rocking in and out of the house for decades.

Check out the new look below.

To no one’s surprise, social media users were less than impressed with the new look, taking to the comment section to tweet their confusion and disappointment in the luxury fashion brand.

“No words… 😶,” one IG user commented while another said, “I want everyone involved arrested.” Another IG user wrote, “Overpriced tube sock,” while this IG user said exactly what we were thinking, “A lil corner store run special!”

But that’s not all that’s coming up in Balenciaga’s s/s ’22 shoe line, and according to @threadsgen’s  Instagram, the designer brand has a lot more in store for the coming season including a fresh take on Crocs and neon pink and green pointy toe boots. 

Check out the Balenciaga s/s ’22 shoe roundup below!

Beauties, would you rock any of these?

Balenciaga's New Sock Booties Have Fashionistas Confused  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

