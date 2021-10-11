Cincy
Cincinnati: UC Bearcats Make History

The UC Bearcats make history with the highest AP ranking in program history for the undefeated Bearcats. This is a good look for the city and the school. The Bearcats are ahead of my Ohio State Buckeyes wow!!!

1. Georgia, 2. Iowa, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Oklahoma, 5. Alabama, 6. Ohio State, 7. Penn State, 8. Michigan, 9. Oregon, 10. Michigan State, 11. Kentucky, 12. Oklahoma State, 13. Ole Miss, 14. Notre Dame, 15. Coastal Carolina

The Bearcats (5-0, 1-0) are back home on Saturday to host Central Florida (3-2, 1-1) at noon.

 

 

