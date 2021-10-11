Ohio
Study Reveals Ohio’s Most-Watched Show During Halloween

According to NBC4i,  a study by USDish, five series stood out as the most-searched TV shows across the U.S. during the Halloween season. “Friends,” “Stranger Things,” “The Simpsons,” “The Big Bang Theory” and “Criminal Minds” all dominated during the scariest time of the year.

The satellite TV provider explained how it came up with the list writing, “we looked at Google Trends data from October 1–October 30, 2020, to find which show had the greatest search volume in each state.”

“Friends” took the top spot as most searched in 14 states. Netflix’s “Stranger Things” ranked second in popularity with 13 states, including Ohio. Long-standing animated hit “The Simpsons” came in third holding 10 states. Sitcom “The Big Bang Theory” placed fourth with eight states and “Criminal Minds” finished out the top five with a total of six states seeking out the procedural crime drama.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

Halloween might have been socially distant this year but that didn’t mean these celebs couldn’t come up with some pretty inventive Halloween costume ideas. Ciara has been teasing fans all week with her Halloween looks, including paying homage to Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. Her biggest flex? Well, she needed hubby Russell Wilson to pull that one off. Fashion model Tabria Majors may have shut down all Beyoncé recreations with her Beylloween short film, plus Cardi turned up, Big Sean paid homage to one of our fallen heroes and Houston DJ A Plus might have won the best Houston related costume. If you know, you know. Hit the gallery to see which celebrity absolutely dominated Halloween 2020. RELATED: Saweetie Channels Her Inner Destiny’s Child For Halloween RELATED: 10 Halloween Costumes Inspired By The Birthday Queen Tracee Ellis Ross RELATED: Ciara Channels Cardi B For Halloween [PHOTOS]

Study Reveals Ohio’s Most-Watched Show During Halloween  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

