BAWBeauty: Make-Up Trends That Need to GO! [VIDEO]

| 02.24.16
2016 is in full swing but that doesn’t mean there still aren’t some 2015 trends lingering around that need to be kicked to the curb.

Watch the video above to find out which trend you need to drop above.

Looking for specific tips? Ask your questions in the comment section below or on Twitter/Instagram with #BAWBeauty and Shameika may answer them in her next video! 

Shameika Simmons is a professional makeup artist, beauty revivalist, writer and speaker based in NYC.

Photos
