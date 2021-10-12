LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The 2021 Kingdom Image Awards took the city by storm this past weekend. The largest independent award event in the nation left its mark again for the 8th installment of the award show. The reach of The Kingdom Image Awards continues to get bigger every year and this year was no different. There were 3 events in 5 days where artists from all over the country displayed their gifts and ministry.

Thursday night was the Pre-Show and The New Artists Showcase which featured up and coming artists from here in Columbus, Philadelphia, Texas, Hawaii, and much more. Friday was the SquallFest featuring some of the nation’s most amazing choirs and choir masters including Demetrius West, Greg Watkins, VJ McCoy and James Hall. It was an amazing time in the Lord.

Lastly, the weekend was capped off with the ultimate celebration of the Kingdom Image Awards with the award show itself. The awards was hosted by NotKarltonBanks and featured performances from Maranda Curtis and Todd Galberth. The Lincoln Theater was packed out with attendees and everyone came dressed to impress. Executive Director, Ramani Hunter, deemed the weekend, “Spectacular”.

You can get a full recap of the weekend on social media by searching the hashtag #KIA21

The Kingdom Image Awards 2021

