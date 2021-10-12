Usher Welcomes Second Daughter With Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea

Congrats are in order for Usher and Jenn Goicoechea.
The couple welcomed their second child together, a healthy baby girl named Sire Castrello Raymond on September 29. Usher shared the adorable first photo of the little girl on Instagram Tuesday (October 12) and officially welcomed her to Libra Gang.
“Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond,” the caption reads. “I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew. I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighting 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra. Libra Gang.”
It’s the third Libra in the Raymond household as Usher himself is a Libra, born on October 14 and he and Goicoechea’s daughter Sovereign Bo Raymond was born last year on September 24. Usher has two sons, Usher V and Naviyd with ex-wife Tameka Foster-Raymond.
