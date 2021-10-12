LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Blac Chyna is meeting people at their level in ways Dr. Anthony Fauci may not according to TMZ.

The socialite and model went on a rant on Sunday (October 10) at Miami International Airport after a fan asked to take a picture. While refusing, it prompted a pro-vaccination stance from Chyna, who urged people to “stop being stupid and go get vaccinated.”

The woman approached Chyna while holding her baby for the photo and Chyna went off.

“Go get the shot, take the shot every 10 years, the shame sh*t you have to do to enroll your kids,” Chyna says in the middle of the rant. “What the f*ck, bro. This is why people grandparents and sh*t are dying … so go get the f*cking vaccine and stop being stupid, h*e!”

Chyna publicly shared her vaccination status earlier this year when she received the first of her two COVID vaccination shots on Instagram Live. The mother-of-two continued to go off on the fan, but it wasn’t about vaccines anymore. Instead, she reminded people in the airport of her Washington D.C. roots. To date, 402 million doses of the COVID vaccine have been given to Americans and 187 million Americans are fully vaccinated.

Luckily for Chyna, the disturbance didn’t lead to cops arresting her for the rant in the airport. Plus, cops weren’t even called to the scene.

Blac Chyna Delivers Vaccine PSA In Miami Airport: ‘Stop Being Stupid!’ was originally published on theboxhouston.com