LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj is no stranger to colorful hair. As a matter of fact, the award-winning rapper started her career as the brightest crayon in the box. As she began to tap into more business deals, she cleaned up her look and traded in her over-the-top ensembles for something more classic and chic.

Now that Nicki has settled into her career, she is able to balance the throwback Barbie that she once was, to the wife and mother we see before us today. Yesterday she took to the gram to show off a blunt, bubble gum pink shoulder-length wig with bangs styled by Arrogant Tae.

Dressed in a yellow bodysuit, floral heels, and a pink bob, Nicki posed for the camera. Her caption read, “What’s ya name B.O.B. so they callin you BOB? Stop playin n!$&@ you know dat I’m known for the BOB playin dress up last week… by Tae.”

Nicki has been making lots of headlines lately. Late last week, she revealed that she will help Andy Cohen host The Really Housewives of Potomac reunion special. She also found herself trending for defending Jesy Nelson over her black fishing controversy. Late last month she was criticized for her views on the COVID-19 vaccination which was part of the reason she missed the Met Gala.

If there’s one thing Nicki isn’t afraid of, it’s bad press. At least she looks good while using her voice and extinguishing these mini media fires. Whaat do you think? Are you feeling her latest wig switch up?

DON’T MISS…

Nicki Minaj Gives Chic Glam On Set Of The RHOP Reunion Show

Nicki Minaj Steps Out In Purple Ombré Knee Length Wig

Nicki Minaj Is Trending Again After Defending Jesy Nelson Over ‘Blackfishing’ Accusations

Nicki Minaj Gives Us Vintage Barbie Vibes In A Bubble Gum Pink Bob Done By Arrogant Tae was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3: